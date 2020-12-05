NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Predictions

The fourth WarGames of the NXT era is upon us. The black-and-gold brand's annual staple is scheduled to take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center on December 6, 2020. Similar to the WWE ThunderDome, the Capitol Wrestling Center will have video walls surrounding the ring with virtual fans. It will be the 32nd event under the NXT TakeOver banner.

This show features two WarGames bouts that headline the event, and they will have a tough legacy to follow. WarGames has a long history of delivering incredible matches. The build to the show has felt rushed, but the card has still shaped up well. On paper, Sunday's show has the potential to be comparable to past WarGames events. Here are our picks for the final NXT TakeOver of 2020:

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Tommaso Ciampa has been finally granted what he wanted - a showdown with the master of Thatch-as-Thatch-Can, Timothy Thatcher.

Thatcher was confronted by Ciampa following his onslaught on ex-student August Grey. The former EVOLVE Champion retreated after he said that he had “no problem” with "The Blackheart." But that stance changed when Ciampa's appearance at ringside helped Kushida defeat Thatcher.

Tensions continued to rise between these competitors. On the go-home episode of NXT, Ciampa interrupted Thatcher’s latest demonstration. But he was assaulted from behind by a student. The segment concluded with the devious technician finally accepting Ciampa’s challenge.

These two initially clashed after NXT TakeOver 31, but the match ended in a disqualification. This bout should be another fun contest, with Ciampa’s hard-hitting style clashing with Thatcher’s deep array of holds.

Believe it or not, it has been almost two years since Ciampa won a singles match on an NXT TakeOver. For that reason alone, we're going with Ciampa, though Thatcher could benefit more from the win.

Our Pick: Tomasso Ciampa