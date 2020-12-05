NXT TakeOver: WarGames - 5 Surprises that could happen - Top Superstar quits NXT, Triple H makes big announcement

It is a great time to be a wrestling fan, well, if you are not limiting yourself to just RAW and SmackDown. This Sunday, the Black and Gold brand of WWE is all set to present NXT TakeOver: WarGames, a show which has given us some thrilling matches in the last few years. This year as well, we will be witnessing two amazing 'WarGames' matches at the show.

Earlier this week, AEW shook up the wrestling world with its special show Winter Is Coming. With the arrival of the legendary Sting and their surprising alliance with IMPACT Wrestling, things are looking bright for the future of the promotion. The onus is now upon the Black and Gold brand of WWE to deliver with NXT TakeOver: WarGames and fans can surely expect a blockbuster show as well as some unexpected twists to shake things up.

Let's take a look at five surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the show.

#5 Johnny Gargano quits the brand after losing at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

The North American Championship will be on the line at NXT TakeOver: WarGames as Leon Ruff will defend his title in a triple-threat match against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest. It was a surprising decision from the company to put the title on Leon Ruff but the underdog story so far has been interesting.

We've previously seen how frustrated Gargano was to lose the North American title to Ruff. While realistically, the chances of Ruff successfully retaining his title at NXT TakeOver: WarGames seem low, one has to wonder how would Gargano react to yet another loss.

Johnny Gargano is one Superstar who has, in many ways, outgrown NXT and really has nothing more to achieve on the brand. Frustrated by his loss, we might see Johnny Gargano rage quit the brand this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He could then go off the TV, only to make a huge return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, after which he can join the main roster full time.