NXT UK Results: Cruiserweight vs. Super Heavyweight in an epic main event

NXT UK returned this week for another action-packed edition from the BT Studios. The show featured long-running rivals Xia Brookeside and Nina Samuels go head-to-head, a new look Joseph Conners returned to the ring, and NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin had a huge challenge on his hands in the main event.

Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels on NXT UK

The "Leading Lady" of NXT UK, Nina Samuels

The first match of the night saw Liverpool's own Xia Brookside take on Nina Samuels. Samuels has been a thorn in the side of Brookside for weeks as "NXT's Leading Lady" believes that Brookside is only good enough to carry her bags.

As the bell rang Brookside unloaded on Samuels with a windmill of fists and fury. Samuels recovered to dismiss her lighter opponent but Brookeside hit back with a Sunset flip for the first two-count of the match.

Brookside hit Samuels with a headscissor takedown but she got caught in the dragon sleeper and then thrown up as Samuels smashed her with a brutal reverse suplex. Samuels remained in control using her size and strength to overpower Brookside.

Brookside fired back after Samuels taunted her, but Samuels smashed Brookside into the corner with some feirce charges. A hurricanrana caught Samuels off guard, and a running faceplate sent her sprawled out on the mat.

The action spilt outside as Brookeside continued her offence, but a missed kick allowed Samuels to attack and throw her back in the ring. Samuels then grabbed one of her suitcases and threw it into the ring.

With the referee occupied with removing the foreign object from the ring, Samuels clocked Brookeside with a loaded purse and rolled her up for the victory.

Result: Nina Samuels beat Xia Brookside on NXT UK

Grade: C

Josh Morrell vs. Joseph Conner on NXT UK

Joseph Conners with Jinny by his side proved to be a successful partnership

The second match of the night was Joseph Conners' first match since October last year but his first since he joined forces with the "Fashionista" Jinny.

The new-look Conners controlled the match from the start with some nice wrist and headlock combinations. Morrell caught him with a dropkick, which sent Conners outside.

After some words of wisdom from Jinny, Conners entered the ring with some newfound venom. Conner's went after Morrell with a vicious barrage of stiff and grinding offence much to the delight of Jinny.

Conners continued to unleash harsh punishment on Morrell flattening the newcomer with a nasty and driving flurry of strikes. Morrell broke free and exploded with an excellent high-flying offence culminating with a nice hurricanrana for a two-count. Conner's caught Morrell with a spike DDT followed by a beautiful looking Rude Awakening for the victory.

Result: Joseph Conners defeated Josh Morrell on NXT UK

Grade: C+