NXT UK results (February 18th, 2021): Winners, grades and highlights

Going into this week's episode of NXT UK, only two matches had been announced beforehand — Rampage Brown vs Joe Coffey, and Sha Samuels going head-to-head with A-Kid for the NXT UK Heritage Cup. Additionally, NXT UK upstart and Seth Rollins mentee Ben Carter were announced to appear.

Adding to the previously announced matches on NXT UK, newcomers to the women's division Dani Luna and Aleah James faced one another in the BT Sport Studio.

The next championship defense for long-time NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray was also announced in a press conference during the show.

NXT UK Heritage Cup match - A Kid (c) vs Sha Samuels

Will the high-flying offense from @AKidWrestler prove to be most effective against the brute strength of @ShaSamuels?#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/qNi3zgxQbY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 18, 2021

Sha Samuels came down to the ring first, sporting his signature swagger, followed by A-Kid, who was clutching his prized NXT UK Heritage Cup. During the first round of the match, A-Kid confidently put his technical skills on display, but Sha Samuels matched him well, keeping him in a headlock at one point. A-Kid seemed desperate to get a submission win out of Samuels, but Samuels reversed this, making A-Kid tap out quickly to win Round 1.

Sha Samuels came out guns blazing for Round 2 and focused on the previously injured shoulder of A-Kid. Halfway through Round 2, A-Kid appeared to find his footing again and came back at Samuels with a series of chops to the chest. Round 2 ended in disqualification as Samuels slid out of the ring, and A-Kid followed him out with a dive but didn't manage to climb back in time.

Who will be the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Champion when it's all said and done? pic.twitter.com/FeHXNGkMeH — NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 18, 2021

In Round 3, Sha Samuels attempted to target the shoulder of A-Kid once more, but this backfired grabbed his foot and took him to the floor with it, but landing a superkick, which helped him get the cover on Samuels, leveling the playing field between the two men.