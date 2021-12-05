NXT WarGames 2021 Preview and Predictions

Before the major companies go into holiday mode, NXT presents its final major show of the year with WarGames. While this should be a solid show, the brand is still trying to find its identity since launching 2.0. It's clear that Vince McMahon's vision for NXT is a far cry from the product created by Triple H ten years ago.

This newer version is more consistent with what we would see on the main roster, with less focus on actual wrestling and more emphasis on entertaining. Much of the talent isn't polished enough for television, which has led to rushed storylines, mediocre payoffs, and decreased ratings. Hopefully, once we get past WarGames, we can begin to see things shift in the right direction for NXT as we enter 2022. Let’s run down the card with match previews and predictions. As always, feel free to leave your comments and opinions on the show.

#5 NXT Team 2.0 defeats NXT Team Black and Gold

If you’re a longtime fan, you’ll remember that during the final days of WCW in 2000, they tried something similar between the original stars and newer talent. It didn’t work then and this storyline doesn’t show much promise either. On one side, we have NXT originals Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and L.A. Knight. They oppose Team 2.0, comprised of Bron Breakker (son of Rick Steiner), Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo.

This match seems to have been thrown together in the last couple of weeks without a solid story behind it. NXT refuses to acknowledge Breakker by his real name, which would only add to the match. There’s been no explanation as to why the heels and babyfaces on each team are coming together other than brand loyalty, which won’t even be acknowledged in the near future.

Finally, there was a good story to be told with former DIY tag team members and sworn enemies Ciampa and Gargano coming together for the first time since the feud, but it’s missing the elements that could have made a good story with better presentation.

