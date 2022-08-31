NXT Worlds Collide: 5 possible finishes for Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet

Following the latest episode of NXT 2.0 (8/30/2022), NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes finally has a challenge waiting for him at the upcoming Premiere Live Event: NXT World Collide 2022. One and only, Ricochet stepped up to the plate as he made his return to the NXT brand to confront Hayes and officially challenge him for the title.

On paper, this championship match has the potential to be the match of the night and could easily steal the show. With that being said, let’s look at five possible finishes that could happen between Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship at Worlds Collide (2022).

#5 – The match ends in a draw

Ricochet shown holding the North American title after laying Carmelo Hayes out on the most recent episode of NXT 2.0.

This could make for an interesting finish to what will be an awesome championship match. Both men do not need the match to end in a double DQ or double count out, with both of those scenarios being extremely rare and unlikely to occur. However, a time-limit draw could happen, whether that be 30 minutes or 45 minutes at the most, and both superstars could walk away from World Collide with mutual respect for one another without hurting the other one’s credibility afterwards.

#4 – Carmelo wins by knockout to retain the North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes shown holding the North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes has been frustrated and upset that he was not on the card heading into Worlds Collide up until Tuesday night. Now that he has Ricochet from the SmackDown brand who has stepped up and returned to NXT to win the North American Championship, you can bet that Carmelo will stop at nothing to keep his title. Could we possibly see Carmelo or his manager Trick Williams getting involved and knocking Ricochet out with a foreign object? While this finish is one that is highly unlikely to happen, anything can happen in WWE and this would be an interesting swerve to say the least.

#3 – Ricochet wins by DQ, Carmelo retains the North American Championship

Ricochet shown after winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown

A simple scenario that could lead into an automatic rematch down the road is Ricochet defeating Carmelo Hayes via disqualification due to outside interference by Trick Williams. This would then lead into both Hayes and Williams beating down Ricochet during the post-match shenanigans, setting him up for a rematch on NXT 2.0 that may see Trick Williams being barred from ringside entirely.

#2 – Ricochet wins by pinfall to become the new NXT North American Champion

We cannot disregard the fact that Ricochet could walk away victorious via a clean pinfall against Carmelo Hayes, connecting with the 630 senton after a long grueling matchup that will have the WWE Universe ecstatic and pleased with the outcome. After a dismal WWE Intercontinental Championship run on SmackDown several months ago, Ricochet is due for a solid and more effective singles championship run.

#1 – Carmelo Hayes wins by pinfall, retains the North American Championship

We can’t rule out the possibility of Carmelo Hayes retaining the North American Championship after pinning Ricochet and hitting the Fedora Frog Splash. We also cannot rule out an added assist from Trick Williams, who could be the difference maker as well and would stop at nothing to make sure that Carmelo walks out of Worlds Collide with the North American title. Hayes walking out as the North American Champion is the likely prediction for this match, but we will have to wait to see what happens at Worlds Collide (2022) this Sunday, September 4th.

