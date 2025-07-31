OG Bloodline member to back Jey Uso and Roman Reigns after a huge reunion before SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be seen in tag team action at WWE SummerSlam, where they will take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. While it was originally supposed to be Reigns taking on Seth Rollins in a singles match, plans had to be changed after his injury. Rollins tweaked his knee at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, so now The OTC and Mr. Yeet have to deal with Breakker and Reed.While this match is interesting, an OG Bloodline member could show up if things get out of hand. Jimmy Uso isn’t doing anything at WWE SummerSlam. While he will be watching over Jacob Fatu as he challenges Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, he is available to help.The reason this is being presented is The Usos' reunion for a recent interview with GQ. They took a Brothers Quiz and shared about their life and WWE careers. At SummerSlam, if Roman Reigns and Jey Uso need help, it would not be surprising to see Big Jim come to their aid.The OTC dominated Breakker and Reed in the first two weeks since his return. However, the last episode of RAW saw the tables turn. It showed that with a little planning, the heel duo could outperform the two Bloodline members. Hence, WWE could plan a big reunion for Jimmy, Jey, and Roman either on the upcoming episode of SmackDown or during a backstage segment at SummerSlam to have Big Jim join his brother and cousin for their clash against the Reed and Breakker. There is also the case of Paul Heyman. The Oracle is always by the duo’s side. While he will not wrestle, he can still interfere in the match. This will give the heels an unfair advantage over the babyfaces. It would be interesting to see the OG Bloodline reunite at WWE SummerSlam for a victory over Rollins’ heel stable. Right now, these are just speculations.WWE could push for a WarGames match after SummerSlam, featuring Roman ReignsWhile Survivor Series: WarGames is months away, WWE has already advertised Reigns for the event. This could hint that the feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' heel stable might not end at SummerSlam. Fans could be in for Rollins' faction against The OG Bloodline. While a WarGames match does require more members, The Visionary is good at recruiting people.He could either make a surprise return and compete in the match himself or find other wrestlers to team with Breakker and Reed to take on Roman Reigns' alliance. It would be interesting to see if Big Jim reunites with his brother and cousin to compete in WarGames. WWE could also bring in Jacob Fatu to join the OG Bloodline. However, Reed and Big Jim would need to be careful, as both men sustained injuries during the gimmick match in 2024.