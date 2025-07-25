  • home icon
WWE makes massive changes in light of Seth Rollins injury - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 25, 2025 07:42 GMT
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: Rollins
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently out of in-ring competition due to a knee injury. The Stamford-based promotion reportedly made a huge change immediately after The Visionary's setback.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins locked horns with LA Knight in a singles match. At one point in the bout, Rollins tweaked his knee while performing the Swanton Bomb and a Moonsault on his opponent. Despite The Visionary being the favorite to win the match, it ultimately ended in Knight's favor.

According to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, The Megastar was supposed to lose to The Architect, but the Triple H-led creative team had to immediately change their plans after Rollins suffered the brutal knee injury.

"LA Knight was originally scheduled to lose to Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event...," the report stated.

Paul Heyman talked about Seth Rollins' return to WWE TV

After Seth Rollins' injury, many people have been wondering what would happen to his Money in the Bank briefcase amid his absence from WWE TV.

During a recent edition of SHAK Wrestling, Paul Heyman highlighted that Rollins had until June 2025 to cash in his MITB contract. The Oracle added that he did not see a big deal out of people wondering what the company would do with the briefcase, as The Visionary would be recovered before next year's June.

"Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. If his leg fell off in the ring, they would reattach it and he'd heal by next June. So, until we're crashing into that deadline, I don't really see the big deal of, 'Well, what are they going to do with the Money in the Bank?' We're going to enjoy the anticipation of Seth Rollins' return by next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract," Heyman said.
It remains to be seen for how long the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be out of in-ring competition.

