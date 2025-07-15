OG Bloodline member to betray Roman Reigns again & replace Seth Rollins in his faction? Potential explored

Roman Reigns made a blockbuster return on the latest episode of RAW. He went right after Seth Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, to seek vengeance. It appears that Reigns might be involved in a singles match against Breakker at SummerSlam this year. However, he might face a major betrayal during that potential bout that could change the dynamic of Rollins' faction.
In a shocking turn of events, OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn could turn on Roman Reigns and join Seth Rollins' faction at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Zayn is no stranger to betrayal, as he previously turned on Reigns in 2023. The Visionary is reportedly dealing with a serious injury, and he is expected to be away from WWE for several weeks.
However, the company needs a major "shock factor" to keep his faction relevant in his absence at SummerSlam. Sami Zayn betraying his former OG Bloodline member could be the biggest highlight of the night, something that can create a thunderous buzz. Moreover, the Canadian star joining Rollins' faction will be the biggest shocker, as no one is expecting it.
Besides, this could once again validate The Karrion Kross Effect. Over the past few weeks, The Doom Walker had tried to taint Sami Zayn's mind and question his babyface ideals. He made numerous attempts to convince the former Intercontinental Champion that embracing a darker path was the only way to find true success. And Kross' words could finally resonate with Zayn.
Moreover, the Canadian star betraying Roman Reigns could be a major angle that might take away fans' attention from Seth Rollins' injury. This could give rise to an incredible storyline on RAW after SummerSlam. However, the above angle is purely speculative.
Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins' faction at Survivor Series: WarGames?
Roman Reigns is likely to be involved in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction in the upcoming months. And if WWE plans an angle like Sami Zayn's betrayal at SummerSlam, it may stretch this storyline further. This could eventually culminate in a faction warfare at Survivor Series: WarGames.
The OTC could join forces with Jey Uso, CM Punk, and others and challenge Rollins' stablemates for a five-on-five WarGames Match. Meanwhile, this storyline could take a break after The Biggest Party of The Summer.
Roman Reigns is likely to go on a break after SummerSlam for his Hollywood commitments. As a result, the next big PLE after the August spectacle that could feature him inside the squared circle is likely to be Survivor Series: WarGames.
A WarGames Match could be enough to add depth to his rivalry with Seth Rollins that might lead to their singles clash down the line.
That said, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for this feud in the coming months. A lot will depend on the OTC's schedule and Seth Rollins' return to weekly programming.