OG Bloodline member to betray Roman Reigns again & replace Seth Rollins in his faction? Potential explored

Roman Reigns made a blockbuster return on the latest episode of RAW. He went right after Seth Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, to seek vengeance. It appears that Reigns might be involved in a singles match against Breakker at SummerSlam this year. However, he might face a major betrayal during that potential bout that could change the dynamic of Rollins' faction.

Ad

In a shocking turn of events, OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn could turn on Roman Reigns and join Seth Rollins' faction at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Zayn is no stranger to betrayal, as he previously turned on Reigns in 2023. The Visionary is reportedly dealing with a serious injury, and he is expected to be away from WWE for several weeks.

However, the company needs a major "shock factor" to keep his faction relevant in his absence at SummerSlam. Sami Zayn betraying his former OG Bloodline member could be the biggest highlight of the night, something that can create a thunderous buzz. Moreover, the Canadian star joining Rollins' faction will be the biggest shocker, as no one is expecting it.

Ad

Trending

Besides, this could once again validate The Karrion Kross Effect. Over the past few weeks, The Doom Walker had tried to taint Sami Zayn's mind and question his babyface ideals. He made numerous attempts to convince the former Intercontinental Champion that embracing a darker path was the only way to find true success. And Kross' words could finally resonate with Zayn.

Moreover, the Canadian star betraying Roman Reigns could be a major angle that might take away fans' attention from Seth Rollins' injury. This could give rise to an incredible storyline on RAW after SummerSlam. However, the above angle is purely speculative.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins' faction at Survivor Series: WarGames?

Roman Reigns is likely to be involved in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction in the upcoming months. And if WWE plans an angle like Sami Zayn's betrayal at SummerSlam, it may stretch this storyline further. This could eventually culminate in a faction warfare at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The OTC could join forces with Jey Uso, CM Punk, and others and challenge Rollins' stablemates for a five-on-five WarGames Match. Meanwhile, this storyline could take a break after The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

Roman Reigns is likely to go on a break after SummerSlam for his Hollywood commitments. As a result, the next big PLE after the August spectacle that could feature him inside the squared circle is likely to be Survivor Series: WarGames.

A WarGames Match could be enough to add depth to his rivalry with Seth Rollins that might lead to their singles clash down the line.

Expand Tweet

That said, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for this feud in the coming months. A lot will depend on the OTC's schedule and Seth Rollins' return to weekly programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More