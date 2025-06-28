OG Bloodline member to join Solo Sikoa after Hikuleo's debut and Tonga Loa's return? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions saw Jacob Fatu defend his title against Solo Sikoa. Despite their history within The Bloodline 2.0, these two men went to war for the WWE United States Championship. While Fatu did have the upper hand, everything changed once JC Mateo and Tonga Loa came out to help.

Even though the odds were three to one, Fatu held his own. The Samoan Werewolf stood tall before Hikuleo made his debut. The monster laid out the champion and let Sikoa get the pin for the win.

Now, the question is, where was Jimmy Uso? On last week’s SmackDown, Big Jim came out for the save when Fatu was attacked. Then, when Jimmy was beaten down after his match with Mateo, Fatu came out to save him. This showed that both men had each other’s backs.

However, when the Samoan Werewolf needed him the most at Night of Champions, Jimmy did not come out, allowing Sikoa to win the title.

On multiple occasions, Sikoa has offered Jimmy a chance to rejoin his Bloodline 2.0. The new WWE United States Champion was the one who exiled Jimmy following his loss at WrestleMania 40.

Big Jim could reconsider the offer now that Solo Sikoa's stable has more members and a title. However, nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

There could be another Bloodline split for Solo Sikoa

Many fans have speculated that with the inclusion of Hikuleo, WWE could have another Bloodline in the works. Jacob Fatu would lead this to face off against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0. There are a few more Samoans in NXT who could get a call-up, plus there is Zilla Fatu, who wants to join the WWE. Jacob and Zilla would make a perfect team of dominance and brutality.

There have been reports that WWE is interested in Zilla, and his work in the indies has impressed fans. He was also trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. This would be the one stable that could take the challenge to Solo Sikoa & Co.

Now, with Hikuleo's debut, fans are excited to see what WWE does with him and how they push him. The Bloodline 2.0 now has two monsters on the team with Mateo and Hikuleo, and the group is set to dominate the blue brand.

