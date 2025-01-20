OG Bloodline member to make his final WWE RAW appearance tonight? Exploring the possibility

The OG Bloodline appears to have moved to Monday Night RAW following the move to Netflix, even though its members continue to appear on both brands. With the Transfer Window still open, though, a member of the faction could leave RAW to join SmackDown.

This superstar is Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion will have a segment on RAW this week, where he will address the WWE Universe, even though it is unclear what he will say.

We could assume that Sami will declare for the Royal Rumble, aiming to win it and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41. At the same time, he could announce his decision to move to SmackDown permanently in search of a way to make a fresh start.

Zayn has been struggling lately, following back-to-back losses to Drew McIntyre, while he also doesn't see eye-to-eye with Seth Rollins. At the same time, he is not expected to go after Bron Breakker or Gunther for the major titles on RAW, so a move to SmackDown could be what he needs at the moment.

Sami Zayn has appeared on the blue brand recently, coming to the aid of fellow OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso against The New Bloodline and Drew McIntyre, while he could have the opportunity to get a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and re-ignite his feud with Kevin Owens.

Drew McIntyre continues rivalry with The OG Bloodline

Drew McIntyre has targeted The OG Bloodline since his return to RAW. The Scottish Warrior has attacked Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn and has his sights set on the Undisputed Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

In an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he wouldn't stop until he has taken revenge on The OG Bloodline members.

"That’s the ultimate goal—get the title and hold it for as long as I possibly can. But right now, I have very specific goals. I’ve mentioned before that my immediate focus isn’t on the titles. Sure, if I win the Rumble, I can pick whichever champion I want. But that’s not a priority right now. Maybe I’ll decide on WrestleMania night. Right now, my focus is on taking out the people who have wronged me, starting with the members of the OG Bloodline. I’ve made it very clear who I’m targeting," Drew McIntyre said. (H/T Wrestlezone)

Monday on RAW will shed more light on what is next for the Scottish Warrior, who will have another segment on the red brand, less than two weeks before the Royal Rumble.

