OG Bloodline member to replace Roman Reigns as CM Punk's tag team partner at WWE Backlash? Potential explored

Roman Reigns was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. What fans believed would have been the rebirth of the OTC's dominance turned into a display of ruthlessness. The WWE Universe expects a mighty comeback from The Tribal Chief, but it might not be at Backlash 2025.

Usually, the OG Bloodline leader takes time off following The Show of Shows, and that will most likely be the situation this time as well. However, someone needs to help CM Punk deal with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in his absence, and WWE RAW's latest episode may have shown that it might be Sami Zayn!

The Visionary initially tried to threaten the 'Honorary Uce', and bully him into moving to SmackDown. When Zayn rejected the offer, Rollins ordered Breakker to demolish the former Intercontinental Champion. Not only did Breakker execute four Super Spears on Zayn, but The Drip God destroyed him with a Stomp. It is unlikely that Sami Zayn will let this slide.

At Backlash 2025, Sami Zayn and CM Punk can form a temporary tag team to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Currently, WWE will push the union of Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Hence, fans can expect them to thrive against Punk and Zayn. However, the foundation of the match can be that no one is afraid of The Drip God or Breakker, or The Wiseman.

Roman Reigns' next PLE can be Money in the Bank 2025

With Backlash right around the corner, and the OTC still being on a hiatus is a good indication that he will not return for the premium live event.

During the WrestleVotes Q&A episode, host Joe Lowry asked Joey Votes about when Roman Reigns can be expected to return to WWE TV. This is what he had to say:

"I'd be surprised if he's on the Backlash card. Money in the Bank is possible, but I'm not counting on him next weekend being at St. Louis, no."

It is highly possible that Roman Reigns will be a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, and possibly win it as well. He has never won the briefcase in his career so far, and WWE might make it happen given the OTC has laid down his retirement timeline.

