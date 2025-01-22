OG Bloodline member to turn heel and cost Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble? Potential twist explored

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in a ladder match against Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter's Winged Eagle Title will also be hung above the ring during this bout. KO has already affirmed his confidence in emerging victorious. However, after this week's RAW Netflix show, it’s possible that OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn could turn heel and cost Cody Rhodes the match.

During the recent RAW, the Honorary Uce officially confirmed his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match. Soon after, Sami was confronted by Kevin Owens, who praised their friendship. Later, KO obliged the 40-year-old star by expressing his belief that Sami would have his back at the Royal Rumble 2025. Owens also asserted that Sami would aid him in the ladder match if needed, promising to return the favor by assisting Sami in the Men's Rumble match.

If this scenario unfolds at the upcoming Premium Live Event, fans could witness Sami Zayn turning villainous by costing Cody Rhodes the match, allowing Kevin Owens to claim the titles and become the new World Champion. Later, in the Men's Royal Rumble match, Owens could aid Sami, helping him win the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.

This would ultimately set up a Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn World Title match at WrestleMania 41, a dream match for both stars. However, this scenario seems unlikely, as Sami Zayn is receiving a great response from fans as a babyface. It’s hard to imagine Triple H turning him heel anytime soon.

Still, seeing how things unfold at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when Cody and KO clash in the ladder match will be interesting.

What if Sami Zayn does not aid Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

If Sami Zayn decides not to aid Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, it could lead to severe consequences for the OG Bloodline member. These consequences would likely arise if KO fails to win the match and blames Sami for the loss. Given the current ruthless character of the former WWE Universal Champion, it’s probable that he could launch a vicious attack on his best friend.

Owens could even mark Sami’s actions as a betrayal. The Prize Fighter could insist that he tried to make their friendship work despite their differences, but Sami Zayn still didn’t aid him in his battle. There’s also the prospect that KO could attack Zayn before the Men's Royal Rumble match and eventually replace him to enter the match himself.

This could lead to a match between KO and the Honorary Uce at this year's Showcase of Immortals.

