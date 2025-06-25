OG Bloodline member to turn heel and reunite with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025? Potential explored

Solo Sikoa will battle his former stablemate, Jacob Fatu, for the latter's United States Title at Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf has been a dominant force on SmackDown, and it seems very unlikely that The Street Champion will be able to defeat Fatu on his own. Therefore, he may bring in an OG Bloodline member for assistance as a potential shocker at Night of Champions.

Jimmy Uso could appear during the closing sequence of the match to help Solo Sikoa become the new United States Champion. Big Jim has been wandering directionless on SmackDown for several months. Despite being a fan favorite, WWE has failed to book Uso in a significant storyline. But still, fans have been clamoring to see the 39-year-old excel in the company.

Therefore, to give the former WWE Tag Team Champion a spotlight at a big PLE like Night of Champions, the company could plan this interesting twist. During the final moments of Sikoa vs. Fatu, Jimmy could appear to distract The Samoan Werewolf. It could give Solo an opening to roll up the champion and claim a victory.

Trending

Later, on the entrance ramp, the OG Bloodline member could align himself with Solo Sikoa once again to mark his official heel turn. In the past, the 39-year-old has often switched between face and heel unexpectedly. Therefore, WWE could once again switch his character to make him a talking point among fans. Besides, the addition of a veteran like Jimmy Uso would elevate Solo's recent alliance on SmackDown.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Expand Tweet

However, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in Riyadh.

Solo Sikoa to re-form the new Bloodline after Night of Champions?

Solo Sikoa's most significant run in WWE came during his stint as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief of the new Bloodline last year. However, Sikoa has lost his momentum since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns earlier this year. But WWE can recreate a similar sort of magic with The Street Champion if he re-forms the new Bloodline on SmackDown.

The 32-year-old star has only had the assistance of JC Mateo for the past few weeks due to the absence of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The Tongans are currently dealing with their respective injuries. Amid this, rumors have been swirling that Hikuleo may join Solo and Mateo in the coming weeks.

The 34-year-old giant made his WWE debut in a dark match ahead of an edition of SmackDown a few weeks ago. Besides, WWE could also put young real-life Bloodline members like Zilla Fatu in this faction. He has been rumored to join the global juggernaut for a long time, and this may finally be the moment for his potential debut.

This could elevate Solo Sikoa's presence on SmackDown and solidify his status as a true main eventer in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!