"Oh f**k I got heat!" - Roman Reigns once kicked former WWE star out of the locker room

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently had a background altercation with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter slapped him at Survivor Series, reportedly rupturing his eardrum. About five years before Owens' incident, another wrestler got in trouble with The Tribal Chief and was banished from the WWE locker room as a result.

During an episode of his Monday Mailbag Show last year, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled the time Reigns kicked Enzo Amore out of the locker room. The incident took place in 2017, with Amore seemingly disciplined for being disrespectful:

"You've just got to be respectful in certain ways. Enzo was a big part of that, where Enzo walked around like his sh*t didn't stink. I love Enzo man, he's a good dude, Jersey boy as well. He got some heat too, couldn't dress in the locker room, couldn't dress here, and that was Roman Reigns taking care of that. I remember Enzo came walking in TV and I'm like 'What the hell are you doing, you dressing in here bro?' And he goes 'Yeah, do you guys mind' and I said 'No, not at all, what's up?' [Enzo said] 'Oh f**k I got heat!' [Laughs] I was like, 'What else is new?' I said 'From who, the office?' He's like 'No, worse, Roman.' I'm like 'What?! Oh f**k that’s the last one you want heat from,'" he said. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Only a few months after the incident, Enzo Amore's six-year stint in the Stamford-based company ended as he got released from his contract in January 2018. He has since been active on the independent circuit and in MLW (Major League Wrestling).

Will Enzo Amore return to WWE?

Since his departure from WWE in 2018, several rumors have suggested that Enzo Amore could return to the Stamford-based company. Earlier this year, reports claimed that the promotion was interested in re-signing the former Cruiserweight Champion. Others, however, denied the speculations.

In an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast last July, Amore addressed the possibility of returning to WWE as an on-screen manager:

"Never. Not in a million years," said Amore. "I belong in the ring. I'm a wrestler, and people didn't know, but I didn't care to show and I still don't." (0:29-0:37)

