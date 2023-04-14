"Oh, he's with me" - When two WWE women had legit heat because of Dolph Ziggler 

In 2007, Nikki Bella, alongside her twin sister Brie, signed with WWE. They reported to the company's developmental brand at the time, FCW. During their run in FCW, Nikki entered a romantic relationship with Dolph Ziggler.

While dating Ziggler, Nikki had real-life heat with Maria Kanellis after seeing Dolph and Maria dancing. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kanellis detailed the incident.

"It was very random. Me and Dolph Ziggler were very close friends. We have been for a long time before the twins ever arrived and one time I was dancing with Dolph at a party we were at, at a Green Iguana place or something. So we were all hanging out, having fun and dancing. I was dancing with him. I was dancing with the girls. I was dancing with the other people that were there. So all of a sudden when I'm dancing with Dolph I get a tap on the shoulder and it's Nikki Bella going, 'what are you doing?' And I said, 'uh, dancing with my friend?' And she's like, 'oh, he's with me.' I said 'okaaaay, sure," she said.

From that point, things became "very strange" between Kanellis and The Bella Twins.

"I never heard that from anybody. I didn't know that I was doing something so wrong with dancing with friends. But, ever since then it's been very strange between us," she added.

The two WWE women have buried the hatchet

In the same interview with Wrestling Inc, Maria Kanellis accused The Bella Twins of blocking her return to WWE. She disclosed that Nikki Bella called her after the news got out. However, she did not answer because she "wasn't worth her time."

About a year later, the former 24/7 Champion revealed that she and Nikki had talked and buried the hatchet.

"I talked to Nikki the other day. We're cool. Like it's funny, I don't think I knew all the facts. I think people were telling me things that weren't necessarily true. And I wanted to be done with it. So, one day I just texted her and was like, 'hey, I don't know what happened but I'm sorry.' And she responded back, you know, and she's like, 'I understand. Things happen.' She was super cool about it and we're done with that," Maria explained. [0:14 - 0:47]

