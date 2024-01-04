Omos to face one of Shawn Michaels' new favorites at WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility of the epic clash!

Shawn Michaels has delivered thrilling matches and introduced new stars at WWE NXT. However, the new year may result in some developmental brand stars emerging on the main roster. Interestingly, one may even be a fit candidate to face The Nigerian Giant Omos.

Fans have not seen Omos wrestle on live television since the SummerSlam Battle Royal in August last year, but he has been active in house shows. With WrestleMania just months away, WWE may be looking to include him in a feud soon for The Show of Shows, maybe even against someone like Oba Femi.

Like Omos, Oba Femi is from Nigeria and had a rich sports background before entering professional wrestling. The 6'4 star made his in-ring debut on the November 18, 2022, episode of NXT Level Up. Just recently, Femi defeated Riley Osborne to win the NXT Breakout Tournament. Despite his impressive accomplishments, it's not his time yet.

While it's interesting to see a Battle of the Nigerians at WrestleMania 40, both stars may have different plans. Oba is just beginning his rise to the NXT roster by winning the tournament, and he may most likely be focused on the third brand.

On the other hand, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is said to be booked as a special attraction type of character for events. With this in mind, he may be facing more well-known names heading into upcoming premium live events.

Still, Oba facing The Nigerian Giant in the future would be a good way to see him debut on the main roster. So that even if the former lost, he could showcase what he could bring to the table.

What does Oba Femi think the NXT roster is lacking?

It's no shock that Oba is one of the newest stars Shawn Michaels has pushed in the developmental brand. Femi has an intimidating build and impressive skills that will only develop further.

After Oba's re-debut on NXT Spring Breakin, he stated during WWE's digital exclusive interview that the brand lacks brute force in its roster. However, exactly what he is offering, as we saw during the Breakout Tournament.

What is the other way for Omos and Oba Femi to meet in WWE?

As mentioned above, the Nigerian stars may not meet on the main roster any time soon. However, they could give fans a teaser of their potential feud if The Nigerian Giant visits NXT.

As previously mentioned by Disco Inferno, Omos is struggling to connect with the fans and expressed that the current WWE Superstar is not ready for the main roster. As a result, Omos could move to the developmental brand for a while and possibly face Oba.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for both Oba Femi and Omos.