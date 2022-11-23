WWE hosted the 28th annual edition of the Survivor Series on November 23, 2014. The show emanated from the Scottrade Center in St.Louis, Missouri. The blockbuster main event featured a high-stakes 5-on-5 elimination match between Team Cena and Team Authority that had an unexpected finish.

The Authority, headed by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, had abused their power for far too long, doing what they thought was "best for business." After months of tyranny, John Cena and four men, Dolph Ziggler, Big Show, Erick Rowan, and Ryback, stepped up to end their terror run.

To further fuel matters, Vince McMahon announced that if Team Authority lost, Hunter and Stephanie would lose power and could in no way influence a WWE Superstar's life.

The Power Couple put together a star-studded team headed by their protege Seth Rollins. Kane, Luke Harper, Mark Henry, and Rusev were also part of their troops.

However, it was an evening that put a dent in HHH and the current CEO's prestigious legacy. They pulled out all the stops and went to great lengths to cling to their power, but two men, a popular, under-utilized veteran and a Hall of Famer, ended all their aspirations.

The match started with Big Show eliminating a fired-up Mark Henry within a minute of the bell ringing. A few minutes later, Team Authority would level the score as Rusev, with some help from Rollins, eliminated Ryback, billed as the X-factor.

Eliminations would continue as The Bulgarian Brute would be counted out, and Harper would eliminate Rowan. At the turning point of the encounter, as Show and Cena came face-to-face with the remaining members of Team Authority, The World's Largest Athlete knocked out the team captain.

Rollins pinned Cena, the seven-footer shook hands with Hunter and walked out of the match. The shocking betrayal left Ziggler in a three-on-one situation.

Against all odds, The Showoff fought back and eliminated Harper and Kane. The former World Champion had The Authority reeling. He hit a Zig-Zag on Rollins and went for the three-count, but a desperate Triple H pulled the referee out of the ring. The Game landed a pedigree on Ziggler and called out his crooked official, Scott Armstrong.

Armstrong counted to one before a unique, eerie, unheard theme song sounded through the arena. The lights dimmed, and the crowd waited in anticipation for the arrival of the mystery man who had stopped the three-count. Out came Sting to the WWE Universe's roar and Hunter's dismay.

The Icon stopped Armstrong dead in his tracks with a stiff blow, entered the ring, and gazed a hole through The Cerebral Assassin.

After a long, intense staredown, Sting floored HHH with the Scorpion Death Drop and placed Ziggler over Rollins. The referee, previously taken out by Hunter, counted to three, and The Authority was done.

Sting had an underwhelming WWE run

Sting's debut was executed to perfection. It made the WCW legend look like the icon he was and generated considerable buzz. He had set his sights on Triple H. The two fierce rivals finally locked horns at WrestleMania 31 in one of the most highly-anticipated debuts in history.

Unfortunately, Sting lost the first and most important match of his WWE career. After an eighteen-minute thriller filled with drama as DX and the NWO invaded the match-up, The Game pinned his legendary foe following a shot to the skull with his trademark Sledgehammer.

The Man They Call Sting would return in September to target Seth Rollins. They met at Night of Champions, and Rollins retained his championship with a roll-up. Sadly, it was also Sting's final match for the company as he suffered a career-threatening spinal injury off a botched Buckle bomb.

Sting's accomplishments were commemorated as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2016. During his induction speech, he announced his retirement from the in-ring competition.

However, The Icon would set foot in the ring again, but not for WWE. Sting went over to AEW and has returned to action.

