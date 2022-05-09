Standing on the Edge of Darkness 

Black clouds are circling WWE right now, and the promotion stands on the Edge of Darkness.

Following the WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Edge's faction is growing even stronger. The Rated-R Superstar added Rhea Ripley to his group, which already includes Damian Priest among its circle.

The WWE Hall of Famer has taken a mysterious and nefarious turn in recent weeks, sparked by his rivalry with The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

It was a nod to the early days of his career when he was in The Brood: a 'Lost Boys', vampire-style gimmick that included stablemates Christian and Gangrel.

In many ways, The Ultimate Opportunist's career has come full circle now. He's essentially back in a gimmick that goes to his old formative days. Except this time? He's not that scared kid anymore. He's an established legend and is now the leader of the group.

His new faction keeps getting stronger, and the addition of Ripley is great for both and for the trio as a whole. She represented them in the women's division, and they gave her a new direction. Ripley was getting sort of lost in the shuffle amongst WWE females, so this allegiance could breathe new life into her career on the main roster.

Priest is a star-in-the-making, and getting the rub from one of WWE's most well-known Superstars is a blessing for him. At some point, Priest keeps away breaking from his mentor and eventually taking another step forward in his career. It's a storyline that could propel The Archers of Infamy into the Universal title picture.

In the meantime, it will be enjoyable to watch this group tear through the WWE roster.

You have a little bit of everything with the trio: Edge is a living legend and the clear-cut leader, and he's got a collection of talent with him now.

Priest is a blue chip prospect that will go on to bigger things, and Ripley is on the cusp of greatness in the women's division.

It's not clear what the evil agenda of this unholy alliance will be in the weeks ahead. Nor do we know yet what Edge's vision is going forward. But, right now? He's aligning his chess pieces for some kind of war against the rest of the roster.

This gothic group is coming, and hell is coming with them. The only question now should be... Is WWE ready to feel the heat?

What do you think of Rhea Ripley joining up with Edge and Damian Priest? Will their group add any more members? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali