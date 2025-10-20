One of John Cena’s biggest rivals to pull off a historic swerve and face him for his retirement match? Potential explored

John Cena has four more appearances left before his retirement in December. Amid his Farewell Tour, he has faced so many superstars, including AJ Styles, whom he defeated at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, there is a strong possibility that one of Cena's biggest rivals could pull off a historic swerve and face him for his retirement match.Edge is the rival in question. The veteran shares a storied history with The Franchise Player in the Stamford-based promotion. He had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on John Cena to win his first WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2006 before dropping it back to him at the Royal Rumble the following year.However, Edge did not renew his contract with the Stamford-based promotion after it expired in September 2023. He then signed with AEW under his real name, Adam Copeland, making his debut in the promotion at WrestleDream that year.Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he would watch Cena's retirement match &quot;from a distance&quot; when asked if he wanted to run it back one more time with the Never-Seen 17 during an interview on AEW, Legacy &amp; Future Plans.That said, there is a high chance that the former Edge could swerve everyone by returning to WWE to be The Franchise Player's last opponent. Copeland has been off AEW TV since the Dynamite after AII Out, explaining to Christian Cage that he was taking time off to take care of his family and was unsure if he would return.Also, it was revealed that Copeland's hiatus was to allow him to film Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Given his absence, there is a great possibility he could return to the Stamford-based promotion to face The Last Real Champion one last time.If this happens, not only will his showing up bring the house down, but a showdown between the veterans could be a blockbuster and make Cena's final match in the company a memorable one, especially since their feud was interesting to fans at the time.However, this scenario is speculative; Edge returning to WWE as John Cena's final opponent is highly unlikely, as he is still under contract with AEW.WWE star says he's in the twilight of his wrestling career after John Cena and AJ Styles announced retirementJohn Cena and AJ Styles are set to hang up their wrestling boots in the near future. That said, Shinsuke Nakamura has also revealed that while he has some things left to achieve in pro wrestling, his in-ring career is coming to an end.On X, Nakamura sent an emotional message following WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. The King of Strong Style expressed his love for his home country and also revealed that he is in the twilight of his wrestling career.That said, it will be interesting to see what Shinsuke Nakamura does going forward.