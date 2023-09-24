One more time? Examining the possibility of 5 stars making a return to WWE

Nia Jax made her shocking return to WWE when she attacked Raquel Rodriguez during the Women's World Championship match on a recent episode of RAW. Rhea Ripley retained her belt but was also attacked by The Irresistible Force.

Many stars left over the years for a variety of reasons. There are already reports that former WWE performers Kairi Sane and the Authors of Pain have agreed to return to the company.

It is the final quarter of the year, and WWE recently released some veterans and underused stars. Without taking those names into account, some bigger personalities are sitting out there who may or may not return to the company. Here are some predictions if those stars will make a shocking return or stay away from WWE.

#5 Matt Cardona is the King of the Indies

Matt Cardona has been collecting belts on the independent circuit.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently doing a fantastic job as a 'Karen' type character. She always looks forward to speaking to whoever is in charge to better her situation.

She might not be booked as a top star, but she is one of the most entertaining women in the company. Ryder has expanded his profile since leaving, but not quite at the level of someone like Cody Rhodes.

If Ryder comes back, he should try out being a heel. He could join Green's side or venture back on his own. The only question is if officials are chomping at the bit to bring him back.

Prediction - Ryder does not return to WWE.

#4 Edge still has something left to give to the industry

Has Edge wrestled the last match of his career?

The only thing that would keep Edge from leaving would be an insane deal from AEW. He would be a good addition to Tony Khan's promotion, but The Rated R Superstar already has a wrestler-friendly deal.

He has been able to take acting gigs during his time off. Edge is not a full-time star, so he keeps on making appearances for bigger shows quite often.

It would be a shame if his official retirement did not take place in the same company where he made his mark. So, if we are going to see The Rated R Superstar next, we must see him making a return to WWE.

Prediction - Edge ends his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3 WWE released Mandy Rose last December

The former NXT Women's Champion is enjoying her time as a model on premium websites. Is she getting the itch to return to the wrestling ring, or is she creating her own content?

Rose was essentially a WWE product. Although she upped her game in NXT, she did get her place in the shuffle as a part of the AEW women's roster. Like Trinity, the best chance of a return to wrestling would be in IMPACT.

IMPACT essentially handed the Knockouts title to Trinity, so Rose is likely to be treated as a big deal. For some wrestlers, it is either WWE or nothing, so Mandy Rose might have wrestled her last match in the company.

Prediction - Mandy Rose stays away from WWE.

#2 Will it be Boss Time again for Mercedes Mone?

Will The CEO want to go back to being The Boss?

During her time in WWE, Sasha Banks was a Grand Slam Champion, having won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Titles. She also captured the Tag Team Titles on a few occasions.

Despite those accolades, she walked out of the company twice due to unhappiness. While she is still one of the bigger names in the industry, she appears to be headed to AEW once she is healthy.

It could be years down the road, but it might be Mone time for the rest of her career.

Prediction - Sasha Banks heads to AEW.

#1 CM Punk made a successful yet controversial return to wrestling

The biggest name that is currently without a promotion is CM Punk. It is unknown if he has a non-compete clause attached to his AEW contract. Things could have been different had he been released or walked away instead of being terminated.

Punk clearly had a lot to give to the industry during his return, both good and bad. He was glad to work with some youngsters like Darby Allin and Ricky Starks, but his polarizing nature was bound to clash with some modern stars.

The biggest question left is if he still wants to wrestle. He has some gas left in the tank, and his name alone brings attention to wherever he goes. If he is willing to work with the Creative Team and vice versa, he could very well return to the company after nearly a decade.

Prediction - CM Punk makes his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Which superstar do you want to see make a return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!