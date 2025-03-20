Only one man can retire Goldberg and it's not Gunther - 3 reasons why 5-time champion should retire the WWE legend instead

Bill Goldberg announced last year that he would return to WWE this year for his official retirement match, and Gunther is one of the names that is rumored to face him. However, another current champion might be a better fit to go head-to-head with Da Man.

Ad

Goldberg was last seen in action at the 2022 Elimination Chamber where he lost against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He returned last year at Bad Blood where he had a tense confrontation with Goldberg, later announcing that he will return to WWE for a retirement match. Due to the altercation, The Ring General is the running name to face Da Man for his final match, but another star who could provide just as interesting a match-up is Bron Breakker.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three reasons why Bron Breakker should retire Goldberg instead of Gunther.

#3. Gunther is already an established dominant superstar

Ad

Gunther quickly dominated the main roster when he joined in 2022, even becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion and currently the World Heavyweight Champion in the process. While Gunther is on top now, he faced several top stars to get to his position like Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and more.

Although Breakker is also currently dominating the RAW roster, he still needs more top names and high-profile matches to amplify his status further. From the looks of it, nothing can be as high-profile as a WWE Hall of Famer like Goldberg.

Ad

#2. Goldberg vs. Bron Breakker will be an interesting clash of two generations

Expand Tweet

Ad

When it comes to similarities, the two-time NXT Champion has the most resemblance with Da Man. They have a lot of similar moves like the Spear, PowerSlam, and even the Gorilla Press. Not only that but their presentation and character are also quite similar.

It would be interesting to see the two-time Intercontinental Champion and the Hall of Famer battle it out in what can be between the two generations, the former for the current and modern era while the latter for the Attitude Era.

Ad

#1. Bron Breakker can also take the place of another wrestling legend if he beats Goldberg

Ad

One of the names that Da Man faced in his WWE return was Brock Lesnar. When they had their match in 2016, the former easily defeated The Beast Incarnate in under two minutes. With this in mind, if the two-time NXT Champion manages to defeat the Hall of Famer, that can also translate that he is capable of beating Lesnar.

Brock is currently absent from WWE television after getting alluded in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit. His absence means there is a spot open for a new monster and dominant star in the roster, which can be filled by Breakker especially if he manages to defeat the former WCW Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback