Opinion: Finn Balor should win the Royal Rumble

Finn never got a chance to reclaim the Universal Championship

Finn Balor's first night on Raw saw him win the Universal Title way back in 2016. However the following week on Raw, he had to relinquish the title due to injury. Since his return from injury, he has been involved in short feuds, and random matches on Raw week after week.

The former Universal Champion never really got a chance to reclaim the title he never lost, and has been stuck in the mid card for quite a while now. However, over the past few weeks, he has bagged major victories against Drew McIntyre at TLC and McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match on Raw. It seems like WWE is finally ready to push Balor.

Royal Rumble is a platform that has been used in the past to elevate many superstars, including Alberto Del Rio, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, among others. Winning the Royal Rumble adds credibility to the wrestler, while also guaranteeing the chance to get a title shot at WrestleMania.

Finn Balor needs to win the Royal Rumble if he wants to establish himself as a top superstar in WWE. Having him enter the Rumble early, and scratch and claw his way to victory after lasting for a considerable amount of time, would give him tremendous credibility, and can help make up for the momentum he has lost over the past couple of years.

Balor should chase the WWE Championship

The Smackdown Roster is short of babyfaces right now for Daniel Bryan to feud with. Balor could fit perfectly in the mix on Smackdown Live, and a feud against Bryan would be fresh and exciting. He could hint on challenging Brock Lesner (or Braun Strowman if he is the Universal Champion after Royal Rumble) for weeks only to arrive on Smackdown and attack Bryan while Bryan is ranting about how no one on Smackdown Live can take his championship away.

Bryan and Balor are two of the greatest workers in the industry today, and their matches against each other will, without a doubt, be Match of the Year candidates. Also, winning the championship at the Greatest Stage of Them All will be a big boost to Balor's career in the WWE.

The Royal Rumble is just 4 weeks away, and it marks the start of the Road to Wrestlemania. If WWE wants to establish Balor as a top star, he must win the Royal Rumble and go on to headline WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. Balor is an extremely gifted worked, and certainly deserves a top spot in the WWE.

Do you want Finn Balor to win the men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments.

