Opinion: Roman Reigns should defeat Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell

This Sunday, WWE will present the twelfth edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which will emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will also feature WWE's virtual experience, the ThunderDome.

One of the event's marquee matches is the title match between the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso. These two rivals are also real-life cousins and their relationship has played a pivotal role in the program. The two will collide in an "I Quit" match inside the unforgiving structure, Hell in a Cell. Even though Jey Uso has excelled in his role as a babyface and impressed so many, Roman Reigns should retain the Universal Championship this weekend.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is a family affair

The major reason Roman Reigns should retain the Universal Championship is that his title reign has still just begun. The Tribal Chief won the title just two months ago at Payback in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and The Fiend. Given that long-term plans call for a lengthy title reign for Roman Reigns, it would be too soon to take the Universal Championship off him. Roman Reigns has held the world championship several times, but he hasn't had a long reign. It was either cut short due to illness, suspension, injury, or storyline reasons. The current Universal Champion needs to have a lengthy reign at the top of the mountain.

Secondly, Roman Reigns has surpassed expectations and outclassed everyone on the main roster since his dramatic character change. The Tribal Chief's alliance with Paul Heyman has brought out the vicious, abominable, and pompous side of Reigns that fans had always wanted. His heel turn was well-executed, so dropping the Universal Championship would severely damage his aura and render his heel turn useless. Allowing Reigns to keep the title would ensure that the Tribal Chief gains enough heat, which is beneficial as that would make the next Universal Champion a bigger star.

Lastly, The whole purpose of the storyline between Roman Reigns and Uso has been to highlight the sudden change in character The Big Down underwent while he was away. Uso has presented himself as a plausible challenger to Roman Reigns, but The Tribal Chief has shown no compassion or respect for his real-life cousin.

Roman Reigns' aggressive and arrogant attitude has baffled Uso, who has tried to knock some sense into him. However, Reigns has proven repeatedly that he is a better and stronger man. That has been the precise dynamics of the program. A convincing victory over his cousin at Hell in a Cell would solidify Reigns as The Tribal Chief and a formidable force.

Their match at Clash of Champions was an enjoyable affair. It accomplished its goal of presenting Uso as the resilient underdog and Reigns as the merciless monster. Reigns dominated the match for the early part, but then Uso turned that tide with a flurry of offense. After connecting with the Uso Splash, Uso went for the cover, but Reigns kicked out with a well-timed low blow.

The low blow led to a brutal assault by Reigns, who relentlessly punched away at his cousin. Jimmy Uso emerged to throw in the towel for Jey, but Jey begged him not to. As Reigns kept beating down a practically unconscious Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso threw in the towel. Reigns won via technical knockout and Heyman adorned him with a red lei.

Hell in a Cell should take the dominance display a bit further as Roman Reigns recklessly demolishes his cousin and forces him to utter the words, "I Quit."