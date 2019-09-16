Opinion: This is the only acceptable way for Bray Wyatt to lose at Hell In A Cell

Will Bray Wyatt emerge victorious at Hell In The Cell?

Barring any major swerve from WWE, it looks like we're heading straight for a Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins Hell In A Cell Match at the pay-per-view of the same name on Sunday, 6th October.

The Golden 1 Center, the venue of which the mercurial event will emanate from, confirmed that The Fiend would challenge either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman to a match in the demonic structure before the latter pair went head-to-head at Clash of Champions, to which the night ended with Wyatt attacking the reigning champion.

With the Universal Championship on the line, which you'd have to expect it will be at an event of this magnitude, there can be only one ending, right?

The Fiend HAS to win the WWE Universal Championship

Now, sure, it may seem a bit soon for a character we've so far saw less than ten times, and usually for less than two minutes each time - but the counter-argument to that would be that, while it may seem like WWE are jumping the gun with The Fiend, the major push is long overdue for Bray Wyatt.

However, if WWE do find that they've booked themselves into a corner with The Fiend, a character they've so far did well with keeping special and an attraction, and maybe feel like it's too soon to go all-in with a title run, I believe there is one way around it...

While I'm completely against The Fiend losing, and believe he really shouldn't be pinned or submit for a VERY long time, if it must be done, there is only one way.

Interference from a legend

Now, of course, you still need to finish the match, but maybe it doesn't need to be via pinfall or submission. A bit tricky in the Hell In A Cell format, but maybe you make it so Seth Rollins can't continue, or even that one of the two men disappear - either Rollins runs away, which would not be fitting of the defending champion, or The Fiend gets abducted or laid out by a legend...

The Fiend vs The Undertaker

The one acceptable finish where The Fiend 'loses' for me would be at the hands of The Deadman. If The Phenom were to cost Wyatt the match and set up the programme of Wyatt vs The Undertaker, it may soften the blow of Wyatt not winning the Universal Championship.

I mean, there's even been speculation that Wyatt was signalling his intention to face The Undertaker in his most recent TV segment.

Of course, the Demon King could also return for retribution and set up a feud going forward, or any WWE legend to avenge their fallen fellowship whom Wyatt has laid waste to over the past few months.

One thing is for certain, though, either The Fiend has to leave Hell In A Cell as the new WWE Universal Champion, or there has to be a very, very, very good reason why he doesn't.

