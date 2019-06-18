×
Opinion: Why Scarlett Bordeaux will sign with AEW 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Feature
189   //    18 Jun 2019, 21:34 IST

AEW Is the perfect destination for the smoke show
AEW Is the perfect destination for the smoke show

Scarlett Bordeaux has been released from Impact Wrestling. It's been rumored for a while that she asked for her release a while back and is keen from moving on from the company.

Her boyfriend, Killer Kross, had also asked for his release after his request for a pay raise was rejected. While Impact Wrestling may not be the #2 promotion anymore, there is one place that could be ready for Scarlett's talents and that's AEW.

One of the biggest assets that Scarlett Bordeaux has on her side is that she already has the name value. While Sasha Banks' name is always thrown around in AEW, Scarlett is equally as worthy of the buzz that follows her.

While most think of her as a sex symbol, she can wrestle in the ring. She has been in intergender matches in Impact Wrestling and is capable of handling herself inside the squared circle.

Another point in Scarlett's corner is the fact that the AEW female roster leaves a lot to be desired. While they boast wrestlers like Kylie Rae, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, etc..none of them have TV experience. Even though Impact Wrestling is derided for being on a network that no one watches, Scarlett is the one shining bright light that comes up time and again.

Another Impact Wrestler, Allie, is already part of All Elite Wrestling and will add more experience to the female roster. Could AEW form a team between Allie and Scarlett considering their shared lineage? There are tons of booking ideas that Scarlett could have in AEW.

Another added benefit of adding someone like Scarlett to AEW is that it could potentially clear the path for other Impact Wrestling stars to sign with AEW. While Scarlett is no Jon Moxley, she certainly would add a little star power to the female AEW roster in more ways than one.

Again, Scarlett Bordeaux showing up at AEW All Out could set the stage for her role on a weekly TV show on TNT. While nothing is confirmed at this point, don't be surprised if she shows up in AEW in the coming weeks.


Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Scarlett Bordeaux Killer Kross AEW Roster
