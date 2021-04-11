5 Most likely opponents for Seth Rollins after his embarrassing loss to Cesaro at WWE WrestleMania 37

Many will say that at WrestleMania 37, Seth Rollins and Cesaro tore the house down with a masterclass in pro wrestling wizardry. No, this wasn't contested in a steel cage, and neither did it have a title on the line. This was a contest designed to elevate Cesaro to the next level. Seth Rollins was the architect in this (pun very much intended) and he certainly delivered!

We know that this win means that Cesaro will ascend to the next level after WrestleMania 37. But where does the loser of the contest, Seth Rollins, go from here, one wonders?! Luckily for you, we at Sportskeeda have compiled a list of 5 feuds that Seth Rollins can partake in after WrestleMania 37.

#5 Finn Balor and Seth Rollins renew their feud after WrestleMania 37 on SmackDown

Since we are 1 day away from Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, I will be posting my top 7 WrestleMania entrances, Number 1: The Demon King Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2kxzYPrND2 — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) April 9, 2021

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins went to war when The Prince first came up to RAW and The Messiah was the top heel. Unfortunately, Balor would get injured and have to relinquish the title. This was five years ago, but we're certain that the NXT star still has a bone to pick with Rollins.

FINALLY SOMEONE WHO GETS ME!! I’M A #GEMINI WHAT CAN I SAY!??? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️♊️♊️♊️ https://t.co/d7LR51MZ3W — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 4, 2021

We could also see Balor bring back the demon avatar for a potential Messiah vs. Demon clash. This may not necessarily excite the purists, but remember that SmackDown is a sports entertainment show. How cool would it be if The Demon appeared on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 37?

Balor has done everything that he could during his time in NXT and a fresh new star may be the best way forward for him. A feud with Seth Rollins is exactly what the doctor ordered, where they can touch upon their history.

