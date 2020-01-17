Original choice for Dark Order Leader possibly revealed

While The Dark Order segment on the last AEW Dynamite of 2019 was met with ridicule, it seems that was not how the segment was originally meant to be.

As many fans witnessed, The Dark Order decimated The Elite and SCU, with Evil Uno standing tall with his creepers over them.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter via WrestleTalk is now reporting that Marty Scurll was supposed to be revealed as the true leader of The Dark Order on December 18, 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite from Corpus Christi.

Scurll's re-signing with ROH threw the whole angle into question and plans had to be changed for The Dark Order. As many have witnessed recently, there have vignettes for The Exalted One who is the supreme leader of The Dark Order.

Current reports suggest that Matt Hardy will be revealed as The Exalted One as his WWE contract will be ending in March and he has no plans to re-sign.

Marty Scurll re-signing with ROH

Scurll re-signing with ROH was not expected by AEW. If plans were in motion for him to be the brains behind The Dark Order, it's quite obvious that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks had been planning this for a while.

There is logic to this booking. Scurll was unable to join AEW when it started as his contract with ROH was not over yet. Scurll kept leaving hints on social media that "his friends were dead" and didn't know what AEW was.

Of course, this didn't happen. Scurll re-signed with ROH for arguably the biggest contract in the company's history and he will also join the booking team. The deal will allow him to strengthen relationships with NWA, NJPW and, possibly, start a relationship with AEW.

It's also said that the money involved was 'WWE main-roster money' and possibly more than what AEW was offering.

Now, with The Dark Order storyline still underway, it'll be interesting as to who will actually be revealed as The Exalted One.