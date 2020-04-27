WWE Superstar says a security guard 'speared' him as he was running towards Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus

On the latest edition of WWE Ride Along, SmackDown Superstar Otis took Mandy Rose on a date. At one point during the ride-along, Otis asked Mandy whether she considers herself a modern-day Trish Stratus. Mandy said that she does, as a compliment though.

Otis proceeded to recall a hilarious incident from the time he was a WWE fan and attended a show that featured Stratus. Otis was a huge Trish fan and tried to run towards the WWE legend while she was making her entrance. This certainly didn't end well for Otis.

A little story I have got to tell ya. I was at a wrestling show as a kid. Trish is coming out, and she's the Champion at the time, she's the Women's Champion. She's out there, she's got the belt on, pointing at everybody. and I thought she pointed at me. I lost my mind. I can't control my emotions really well. I just sprinted down the stairs, and I'm about 5th grade, so I do look like an adult that was 200 lbs. So I'm going down the stairs and this security guard basically spears me right in the side. So, I went BAM! I landed on the edge of the stairs. The whole time, I'm on the ground like, 'Trish, touch me!'

Otis further stated that he can't say a word about it to Trish now. Mandy and Otis had a memorable date that involved a horse carriage and a rose for Mandy. The duo talked about a lot of things, and it seems like the lovebirds are getting along quite well. Otis won Mandy's heart recently after she realized that Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville had tricked her and created a rift between her and the Heavy Machinery member. At WrestleMania 36, Otis defeated Ziggler with help from Mandy, and the two have been together ever since.