"Our relationship has gone to s**t" - When Ariana Grande blocked current WWE star on Instagram

Popular YouTuber & current WWE Superstar Logan Paul has over 25 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, he only follows 778. While that shortlist includes several celebrities, American singer Ariana Grande is no longer on it.

During an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul revealed that Grande blocked him on Instagram. He detailed how shocked he was when he discovered what she did.

"Shut up, shut up! What? Come on! … Holy s**t, there's no way Ariana Grande blocked me on Instagram! There's no f**king way! Why? (...) Bro, way back in the day… She retweeted a Vine that I made, singing her song and then she said some nice things. It's sad to see that our relationship has gone to s**t, I guess. It was good, me and Ariana. We had a good thing going. Now, I guess, we're no longer friends," he said. [H/T: J-14]

Paul has previously disclosed that he had a crush on Grande. He confirmed it in a tweet in January 2014.

"A reporter asked me what my celebrity crush was (in an interview) so I didn't tell her it was @ArianaGrande jk I did," Paul tweeted.

Pop Base @PopBase Logan Paul reveals Ariana Grande blocked him on Instagram. Logan Paul reveals Ariana Grande blocked him on Instagram. https://t.co/nF15pyD1V9

Logan Paul recently signed a new WWE contract

In April 2022, Logan Paul competed for the first time in a WWE ring when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. About two months later, the 28-year-old signed a contract with the company.

Over the past year, Paul has competed in a few bouts, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Earlier this month, he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. A few days later, he signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out a rumor killer on Logan Paul's new WWE contract here.

