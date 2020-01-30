Paige reveals aspirations of an acting career [Exclusive]

Paige opened up about her desire to move into acting

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Paige!

As well as revealing whether she'll ever wrestle again, Paige spoke very highly of her time managing the Kabuki Warriors - revealing why she was split up from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Anti-Diva, though, hasn't been seen in WWE since, and now only appears on WWE Backstage as an analyst. While Paige confirmed she hopes to wrestle again one day, the youngest ever Divas Champion also revealed her aspirations of becoming an actress!

As well as having a movie made about her life in which she was portrayed by Florence Pugh, Paige has been in front of the camera herself in Santa's Little Helper - as well as providing voiceovers for WWE- collaboration cartoons like Scooby Doo!

I love acting! I love it. It's just... I just moved house and stuff like that, so I'm just trying to get my life together, and then I want to move on and do that kind of stuff cos, like, I'm not doing as much stuff with WWE. I'm just doing this WWE Backstage analyst stuff on FOX, which is really frickin' cool. Hopefully I get to do more stuff, like maybe GM again or whatever - but, if not, I'd really love to start pursuing the acting side of things.

“I’m the #WWEBackstage analyst on @WWEonFOX, which is really frickin’ cool. Hopefully I get to do more stuff - maybe GM again - but, if not, I really do want to start pursuing the acting side of things!”@RealPaigeWWE recently opened up to me about her future in @WWE & acting! pic.twitter.com/AsN1XvO4Kz — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 28, 2020

