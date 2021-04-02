"Could you imagine if I hadn’t been cleared?" -Paige explains how she nearly missed a key moment in her WWE career

Paige is one of the most iconic female figures in pro-wrestling history. She is one of the many women whose careers have inspired young boys and girls to enter the wrestling business. However, Paige nearly missed a crucial moment in her career when she won the inaugural NXT Women's Championship.

The Anti-Diva recently shared how she almost wasn't cleared to wrestle on that historic night. She revealed all this and more in a chat with Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast.

Paige initially joined WWE in 2011 and performed in its developmental branch, NXT, from 2012-2014. During her time on the black and gold brand, Paige defeated numerous superstars, including Sasha Banks, Summer Rae, and Alicia Fox.

Her crowning moment came when she defeated Tanille Dashwood (then Emma) in the NXT Women's Championship tournament to become the inaugural champion.

"First of all, I want to talk about – just for one second – the day that I won the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time. I was actually cleared that day to wrestle. I nearly missed it. I had a damn cyst on my ovaries, and I had to have surgery to remove it. Hunter actually cleared me that day. Could you imagine if I hadn’t been cleared? I was so thankful that the doctor said I was cleared to go."

Another chapter in #WWENXT Women's History is written this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day...



⬇️ THREAD ⬇️#WWENXT, 7/24/13 | @RealPaigeWWE becomes the first NXT Women's Champion pic.twitter.com/YG6ETTlxBR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 12, 2021

Paige had a very successful reign as NXT Women's Champion. Her time with the belt lasted a total of 308 days and would have gone further if she had not been stripped of the title. It is hard to imagine what her career would have been like if she had not been cleared for action on that night.

Paige is fearful to return to the ring

Paige was unfortunately forced to retire back in 2018 after suffering a major neck injury. She is currently recuperating from that same injury and is even trying to work her way back into the ring.

However, while she is interested in returning, she admits that she is also scared of the possible outcomes, which include paralysis. You can read more about what she had to say here.

Four years ago in New Orleans, @RealPaigeWWE debuted and won the #DivasChampionship.



Tonight in New Orleans, she retires from the ring. #RAW #ThankYouPaige pic.twitter.com/IiCa2olid5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

The WWE Universe would love to see Paige return to the ring. Hopefully, she is able to successfully nurse her injury and make a return sometime in the near future.