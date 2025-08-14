Paul Heyman could have an ace up his sleeve for WWE Clash in Paris

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:58 GMT
The Oracle Paul Heyman (Image via WWE on YouTube)

WWE is set to host its Clash in Paris Premium Live Event from Paris La Défense Arena in France on August 31. The event will feature a massive Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship, involving Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. A singles match between John Cena and Logan Paul has also been announced, and a few more matches are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

The Oracle Paul Heyman, the brain behind Seth Rollins' Vision, might have an ace up his sleeve that could shake up the landscape of the company at the Clash in Paris event.

Brock Lesnar attacks John Cena after the opening match

The match between John Cena and Logan Paul could open the show at the PLE. The former tag team partners could give it their best shot to entertain fans in Paris. The two men could put on a great match, with Cena picking up the victory to end their short-lived feud. However, his luck might just come to a crashing halt there.

Just like at SummerSlam earlier this month, Brock Lesnar could shock the world and come out after the match to attack an already exhausted John Cena. This time, Cena could try and put up a fight against The Beast. However, Lesnar could F-5 the Last Real Champion and leave him lying in the middle of the ring.

Brock Lesnar interferes in the main event and helps Seth Rollins

The Fatal Four-Way Match for the title is expected to be the main event of the show. Rollins will walk into the ring, defending his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. The odds already seem to be stacked against the reigning champion. The three other men in the match could team up to take out Rollins and Co. at the start of the match. However, Rollins' luck might not just have run out yet at Clash in Paris.

In a shocking moment, Brock Lesnar could make another appearance at the show, attacking everyone but Seth Rollins in the match. After ambushing Cena at the beginning of the show, The Beast could help The Visionary retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins and Lesnar have a lot of history, with Seth Visionary even beating Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 for the Universal Title.

Brock Lesnar aligns himself with Paul Heyman again

After not being together as a unit for the past five years, the iconic duo of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman could reunite at Clash in Paris. Following Seth Rollins' successful championship defense, Brock Lesnar could be introduced as the group's newest member.

Brock Lesnar could realign himself with his advocate to kickstart his latest WWE run. This would shake up the landscape of the whole WWE roster as both Rollins and Lesnar would be on the same side for the first time. Heyman could also accompany Lesnar to his upcoming match against John Cena.

