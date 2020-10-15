Paul Heyman attacks The Rock for calling out Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman is perhaps one of the best non-wrestling WWE personalities on the mic. The former Advocate of Brock Lesnar can make fans hate his client more with the things that he says on WWE television, or elsewhere too. Heyman has now aligned with Roman Reigns, following Reigns' heel turn at SummerSlam earlier this year.

And it seems that Heyman will do anything and everything in his power to get fans to hate on Roman Reigns even more. In a recent interview, Heyman blasted The Rock for calling out Roman Reigns for a potential WWE match.

Paul Heyman says The Rock has called out Roman Reigns for a match in WWE

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Heyman spoke about numerous topics, one of which was about a future match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Heyman said that it was The Rock who has been calling out Reigns and not the other way around.

"Oh, I am sure Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sure hopes [this is leading to a match]. Let’s examine this from a realistic point of view. Roman Reigns never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. Paul Heyman never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. So, you can’t categorize this as the biggest star on Fox Network, let alone the biggest star on SmackDown, let alone the biggest star in WWE looking to call out a bigger star. We never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. The Rock mentioned Roman Reigns’ name. The Rock called out Roman Reigns. The Rock is positioning himself to get the celebrity rub off of Roman Reigns. You know what? God bless The Rock for doing it, he’s always thinking box office." (H/T Give Me Sport)

Roman Reigns and The Rock are close in real life, and there has been talk of the latter returning to the WWE ring to wrestle one last time, against the Tribal Chief. The various reports have indicated that this potential match could happen at WrestleMania 37 next year.

The two have never faced each other in the ring and if this match were to happen, this would headline The Show of Shows. The Rock recently teased this match once again, and revealed how it could be booked. Reigns, too, has spoken about it time and again, and in a recent interview, said that it is the dream of every Superstar of his generation to face The Rock in WWE.