Paul Heyman to betray another real-life friend at WWE SNME following emotional moment? Exploring the potential

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has a history of betraying his loved ones, and he has built his entire career out of betraying people and forming new alliances with top superstars. At Saturday Night’s Main Event XL this weekend, The Oracle could do something similar and backstab his real-life friend.
Heyman’s close friend in question is Goldberg. Da Man is set to compete in his retirement match at SNME XL in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend. He will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
In a shocking turn of events, against all odds, Goldberg could dethrone The Ring General as World Heavyweight Champion in what would be an emotional moment for him and his fans. Paul Heyman could then come out to celebrate with the WCW legend. For those unaware, Heyman inducted the former Universal Champion into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.
However, The Oracle could shockingly turn on Da Man, nailing Goldberg with a low blow and leaving everyone shocked just like he did at WrestleMania 41 when he betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Taking advantage of this, Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract and capture the World Heavyweight Championship, marking a shocking end to SNME XL.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.
Goldberg reveals his bond with top WWE legend
While speaking on The National Football Show, former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was asked about his bond with The Rock.
Da Man revealed that although he hasn’t spoken to The Final Boss in years, he respects and admires the Hollywood megastar's achievements, seeing them as a benchmark for others in the industry.
"We are cool, man. I haven't spoken to him [The Rock] in years. I love him to death. There's the story of him reaching out and asking if I wanted him to check on my mom during one of the hurricanes before we had even met in person. So, for that gesture, I will always be a Rock fan, and not to mention the fact that he's extremely talented and extremely successful in everything he has done. He sets the bar higher for guys like me, the people that would follow in his footsteps," Goldberg said.
It will be interesting to see if Da Man dethrones The Ring General at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL.
