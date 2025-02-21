Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns upon WWE return and reveal RAW star as his new client? Exploring the possibility (not CM Punk)

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have done an incredible job together in WWE over the past few years. Heyman aligning with Reigns has been one of the best decisions of the Stamford-based company in recent times, which led to the establishment of the outstanding Bloodline story.

However, after years of service as The Wiseman, the WWE Hall of Famer could now betray Roman Reigns and align with RAW Superstar, Seth Rollins. The latter unleashed an attack on Reigns at ringside during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, right after they were both eliminated by CM Punk. This included Curb Stomps on the floor outside the squared circle and the steel steps, which has kept The Tribal Chief off WWE TV since.

Rollins is set to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match along with some of the greatest names to ever step foot in the squared circle. However, there is a lot of speculation over the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returning during the bout, to cost Rollins the high-stakes six-man clash.

Should the OTC indeed return during the PLE and cost Rollins, it could lead to a massive showdown between both men at WrestleMania 41, which has increased excitement among fans for The Show of Shows. However, things could get more interesting if Paul Heyman turned his back on Reigns following his return, and introduced Seth Rollins as his new client, turning the latter heel.

Considering that Heyman has done some of his best work alongside heel characters and Roman Reigns being a massive attraction as of late, Rollins could turn to the dark side by aligning with The Wiseman, to build to the Visionary's rumored match against The Tribal Chief.

(Please Note: This is just a speculative angle and is not based on confirmed facts.)

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins might have another name involved at WrestleMania 41

While the WWE Universe has been elated at the possibility of witnessing Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, things might not go that way. The Best In The World CM Punk is also rumored to be involved in the match, making it a possible Triple Threat showdown.

While the match hasn't been confirmed yet, Reigns, during his potential return at Elimination Chamber, could attack both Rollins and Punk to build a WrestleMania 41 showdown. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

