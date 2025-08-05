Paul Heyman to betray Seth Rollins; aligns with 48-year-old WWE icon? - 3 predictions for Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam

WWE Summerslam witnessed a stunning comeback with Brock Lesnar making his presence felt. The Beast Incarnate had been absent from WWE programming since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2023.He came back shortly after Rhodes snatched the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena in a fierce Street Fight. Just moments later, Lesnar burst in and unleashed a crushing F5 on Cena, ending the night in chaos, much to everyone's shock.With Lesnar seemingly officially back, here are three predictions for the iconic wrestler after The Biggest Party of Summer:#3. Brock Lesnar beats John Cena at Clash in ParisWWE might be getting ready to bring back the legendary feud between John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Clash in Paris on August 31. This event marks the company's first major premium live event in France since Backlash 2024.The match could be filled with deep emotional weight, as Lesnar returned after almost two years while Cena continues on his path to retirement. Their shared past might add a layer of unpredictability to this showdown.Brock could dominantly squash Cena, leaving the 17-time World Champion out of action for a substantial period. This shocking outcome could fuel a rematch later in the year, giving fans a classic redemption story.If WWE goes down this route, Clash in Paris could become a turning point in Cena’s farewell run and remind everyone why Lesnar is called The Beast Incarnate.#2. Defeats Cody RhodesBrock Lesnar may prepare to snatch the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes once he finishes with The Last Real Champion. The American Nightmare's freshly acquired title could attract the attention of the former WWE Champion, and his reign might not last long.The last time they went head-to-head in a match, Rhodes came out on top in a moment that felt like a significant passing of the torch. But things might be different now.If they have a rematch, the Beast Incarnate might just take down The American Nightmare, putting a stop to his title reign. A strong win for Lesnar wouldn't just even the score; it would also put him back on top of the mountain in the company.#1. Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul HeymanAnother possible twist could see the 48-year-old teaming up with Paul Heyman again if he decides to go after the World Heavyweight Championship.Things could take an unexpected turn if the sports entertainment juggernaut arranges a showdown between Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. The Oracle might turn on his current buddy and decide to rejoin forces with his former client.This scenario would remind fans that loyalty in Heyman’s world is often fleeting, and business always takes precedence. With his former manager back in his corner, Brock Lesnar could dominate the main event scene once again.