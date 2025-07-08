Paul Heyman to betray Seth Rollins; massive reunion with former WWE Champion? 3 Predictions for The Wiseman for the rest of 2025

Paul Heyman is easily one of WWE’s biggest non-wrestling mainstays. The Hall of Famer is currently working for Seth Rollins after joining him at WrestleMania 41, betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

This week on RAW, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed spoke for themselves, and the company hinted at which direction the two could be heading in later on. But what about The Wiseman? Here are three predictions for Heyman for the remainder of this year.

#3. Paul Heyman could turn on Seth Rollins with Bron Breakker

This week’s episode of RAW saw Bron Breakker snatching the mic from Paul Heyman’s hand when he was handing it to Seth Rollins. The Unpredictable Bad*ss then berated Sami Zayn, whom he was going to face later in the night, and expressed his hatred for him. He also asked the WWE Universe why they loved the Canadian, saying he was neither athletic nor someone who worked out at the gym.

While his words weren’t aimed at Seth Rollins, it was a direct stab at his authority over his faction. Given Breakker’s capabilities, he could easily be a big contender for world championships in the future. Thus, when the time comes, Paul Heyman could betray The Visionary and side with the former two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The Hall of Famer is infamous for switching sides and standing behind the next big wrestler in WWE. First it was Brock, Lesnar, then CM Punk, then Lesnar again, then Roman Reigns, and now, Seth Rollins. Hence, if The Wiseman finds an opportunity in the future where he can elevate Bron Breakker, he may take action against The Visionary and betray him.

#2. Paul Heyman could serve Roman Reigns as his Wiseman again

Paul Heyman served as Roman Reigns' Wiseman for several years. He was the first one to join the former two-time Universal Champion, helping to build him into The Tribal Chief and establishing The Bloodline. He also played a key role as The OTC’s mouthpiece during his 1316-day run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

While he betrayed the leader of The OG Bloodline at WrestleMania 41, there is a chance that he may go back to him. Especially if Roman Reigns turns out to be the better man over Seth Rollins down the line. Although Reigns was furious with Paul Heyman when he chose to leave his side ahead of WrestleMania 41, he may accept him back into his fold due to the relationship they shared before things went bad. After all, it was The OTC who announced Heyman’s induction into the Hall of Fame last year.

#1 Paul Heyman could retire from his managerial role

Paul Heyman is a seasoned veteran in the pro wrestling business, having started at just 14, where he worked as a photographer. He wore several hats in the industry, including that of owner of ECW, which grew tremendously under his leadership, providing fans with a taste of extreme matches. At 59, he is a WWE Hall of Famer, working as one of the most popular on-screen managers in the industry.

Thus, there is a chance that he could retire from the business by the end of the year. Seth Rollins and his faction already function as independent mouthpieces, and Heyman’s words are just an addition to what The Visionary has to say.

The Wiseman also doesn’t have a personal on-screen bond with Rollins, unlike Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. Their relationship is more professional. With this, Heyman could thus also say goodbye to on-screen managerial roles and switch to backstage duties once again. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the beloved HOF.

