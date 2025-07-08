Seth Rollins to immediately kick WWE Superstar out of his faction for his actions on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently in control of one of the strongest factions in the company. Despite being heels, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are picking up some clean wins as well, showcasing their dominance over the roster. Despite this raw power, there is a chance that The Visionary may kick Breakker out because he stepped out of line on this week’s RAW episode.

Seth Rollins and his crew kicked off this week’s Monday night show. The Architect asked Paul Heyman to hand him the mic after the crowd paused in between humming his music. Before he could grab it, however, Bron Breakker snatched the mic from The Wiseman’s hand and began speaking.

Breakker has a singles match against Sami Zayn tonight, and he basically spat how much he hates his opponent. This resulted in the WWE Universe cheering for the OG Bloodline member. While Breakker didn’t go against his faction, he did undermine the authority of Seth Rollins with this act.

Expand Tweet

Mr. Money in the Bank could get insecure because of this unforeseen action by the two-time Intercontinental Champion. As a result, he could kick the Steiner dynasty wrestler out of his group before he becomes a bigger problem like Jacob Fatu did for The New Bloodline. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Bronson Reed may also have offended Seth Rollins tonight

Right after Bron Breakker was done berating Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed asked Seth Rollins to hand him the mic as well. The Auszilla also fired several shots at his opponent of the night, Jey Uso. He noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion doesn’t respect him, and he would Tsunami the respect into him during their match. However, Reed didn’t stop there and stepped on the toes of The Visionary with his next words.

The 330-pounder highlighted that Seth Rollins also learned to respect him and include him in his faction. He also boasted about how he had put Mr. Money in the Bank out of commission after six Tsunamis last year. Thus, he stepped on his faction leader to showcase himself as the superior wrestler.

Expand Tweet

Thus, while Bron Breakker did the unthinkable, Bronson Reed spoke the unthinkable. It should be noted, however, that Paul Heyman has already promoted Reed as a star who made his name by destroying Rollins.

Thus, The Visionary may not feel as slighted by Auszilla. However, the discussion between Mr. MITB and The Wiseman screamed a lot of disapproval for Breakker snatching the mic. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for this faction.

