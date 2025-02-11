Paul Heyman to break up with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion during RAW on Netflix? Exploring the potential

Paul Heyman is still with Roman Reigns, serving as the Special Counsel and Wiseman for the Tribal Chief. On the other side, on tonight's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, CM Punk is set to make an appearance. The Best in the World has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, where he will have a chance to earn a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Amid this, there is speculation that Paul Heyman might also appear on the show to break ties with Punk following the events of Royal Rumble 2025. Before the Rumble premium live event, CM Punk repeatedly hinted that he might use the favor the Wiseman owed him to secure a victory. However, nothing unfolded as expected. Instead, Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins got into a heated altercation after their eliminations.

Given this, it's possible that tonight, Paul Heyman will officially sever ties with the Voice of the Voiceless on RAW Netflix. The Wiseman could explain that he was ready to assist Punk at the Royal Rumble by returning the favor he owes to him. Meanwhile, the Visionary attempted to take out the Tribal Chief permanently and end his career. Despite being at ringside, Punk did nothing to protect Paul Heyman's master. As a result, the Wiseman may choose to cut ties with Punk and declare their split.

An angle like this could add an intriguing twist to the road to WWE WrestleMania 41. Additionally, if WWE intends to move past the favor storyline, this would be a justified way to end it while continuing the rivalry. A triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is already expected to take place at WrestleMania 41.

It's important to note that this entire scenario is speculative in nature. Nothing has been confirmed regarding Paul Heyman’s appearance on tonight’s WWE RAW or his potential involvement with Punk. However, if Heyman takes this action on tonight’s show, it will undoubtedly intensify the tension between Punk and Reigns ahead of the Show of Shows.

What favor CM Punk could ask from Paul Heyman on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41?

If the Wiseman doesn’t break ties with CM Punk and still believes he owes him a favor despite recent developments, Punk could ask for a major favor. The Best in the World is set to compete in the Men's WWE Chamber match, and if he fails to win, he might ask Paul Heyman to get him added to a World Title match at WrestleMania.

One World Champion will face Jey Uso, who will choose his opponent himself, while the other champion will defend their title against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

If Punk fails to earn a title shot through the Chamber, he could demand that Heyman repay his debt by securing him a spot in one of the World title matches at WrestleMania. For now, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold in the coming weeks.

