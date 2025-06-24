Paul Heyman to bring a new leader, Former champion replaced? - 3 changes Seth Rollins could make to his faction

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman aligned during WrestleMania 41 Night One's main event. Since then, The Visionary has been working hard to assemble a formidable crew. With the addition of talents like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Rollins' stable seems stronger than ever.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Even though this new group is getting a lot of attention, a few changes can help its members secure their spots in the company. Here are three possible adjustments the faction can make in the coming months.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

#3. Paul Heyman brings in The Rock as the faction's new leader

Ad

The Rock has taken on new responsibilities and is now more than just a WWE Superstar. He is now on the board of directors of TKO, a company formed following the merger of the sports entertainment juggernaut and UFC.

Paul Heyman seemingly has a solid bond with The Rock. During The People's Champion's time with The Bloodline, Heyman worked closely with him and ensured he always got what he wanted.

The 59-year-old might reach out to The Final Boss and encourage him to take over the stable as its new leader. If the faction joins forces with The Rock, it could boost the momentum of Rollins, Breakker, and Reed. Rocky could play mind games on behalf of the group or devise strategies to ensure the faction rules WWE.

Ad

#2. Former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker gets replaced

Breakker's recent loss in the King of the Ring Tournament might not sit well with his teammates. Seth Rollins might argue that his crew is all about excellence and mental strength, and The Dog of WWE's loss indicates he's not quite there yet.

The 27-year-old has displayed an impulsive side to his personality since joining the group. He also had issues with Reed when he first became part of the faction. Eventually, Rollins might begin to see Breakker's aggression as more of a drawback than a benefit.

Ad

Tension might rise if Rollins points out the issues arising from Bron's lack of experience or impulsive nature during crucial times. This could result in a dramatic fallout. Seth could then introduce a more strategic powerhouse to the group in place of the former Intercontinental Champion. The move could act as a warning that if you can’t step up, you’re out.

#1. Seth Rollins could recruit Omos

Ad

Omos has been away from TV for a while and could use a fresh start. His last WWE appearance was in April 2024, and there has been no sign of The Nigerian Giant's return.

The former Tag Team Champion's new beginning could see him join Seth Rollins and his crew. While having the powerhouse return as a hero wouldn't be a bad move, he could thrive alongside Heyman and Rollins on RAW.

The addition of Omos to the group as the third powerhouse could actually usher in the era of Mr. Money in the Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aviral Shukla Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!