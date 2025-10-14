Paul Heyman in danger from WWE star after betraying Seth Rollins? Exploring the chances

This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured the aftermath of Crown Jewel 2025 and ended with one of the most stunning twists that the fans could expect. The show kicked off with Seth Rollins standing tall after defeating the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in Australia, and ended with the Visionary leaving the arena confused as well as frustrated, just as millions around the world were.While WWE had been featuring Seth Rollins as the new ultimate heel of the company, his alliance with Paul Heyman, which kicked off at WrestleMania 41 and further added the likes of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Becky Lynch in the mix, came to an end in one of the most surprising endings to the red brand episode.The show was about to close with The Vision standing tall, but Bron Breakker switched gears and speared Seth Rollins to leave the world stunned. Further, Bronson Reed continued the assault on the World Heavyweight Champion and delivered an insane Tsunami, closing the show with The Vision betraying their leader.While it wasn’t expected at first, Paul Heyman turned out to be the potential mastermind behind the betrayal, and could be in danger from another massive WWE name now that he has turned on The Visionary. The Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, was also featured as a part of the faction alongside Seth Rollins, and could take revenge on Heyman’s actions by confronting him in the squared circle and unleashing an attack on him next week on RAW before Rollins could join the fray.This could lead to a massive storyline featuring Rollins as the biggest babyface in the company, followed by Lynch turning face, and the couple taking down The Vision and their mastermind, Paul Heyman. Following the massive twist that WWE featured on RAW this week, only time will tell what the company has in store for the storyline next.Seth Rollins is seemingly injured following WWE Crown Jewel 2025After his stellar performance against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, the Visionary seemingly came out of the match with the Crown Jewel Championship as well as an injury. As per reports from Fightful Select, Seth Rollins was spotted with a sling following his match, which wasn’t a good sign for the Visionary. Further reports also suggest that the star will be undergoing tests in the next few days. Further, the report also added that Rollins’ coast-to-coast headbutt to Rhodes during the match could have been the potential point where he injured himself; however, there is no official update on the same. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the storyline if the Visionary is injured.