Paul Heyman to introduce 42-year-old WWE star as 4th member of Seth Rollins’ faction? Exploring possible heel turn

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have formed perhaps the most strongest and lethal group in WWE. After revealing their mind-blowing plan at WrestleMania 41 to the world, the two recruited a couple of the most destructive superstars on the roster: Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed.

However, as we know, Paul Heyman is cunning and might not settle with two enforcers. He might want to add another member to the faction who is really good inside the ring and can cut impressive promos. And he might have his eyes on the former WWE United States Champion, LA Knight.

WWE veteran, Jonathan Coachman was the one who floated this idea first. Coachman backed Knight saying that the 42-year-old superstar isn't getting his due in the company. Then he spoke on how, The Megastar can be the fourth member of Seth Rollins' faction.

"To be honest, we’ve been discussing who could be the fourth member of that group and if you say the name, LA Knight, I wouldn’t hate it. You’ve got two enforcers already. Why not have a guy who can talk really well has charisma and looks great in a suit. So maybe they could have a segment where Seth Ron [Rollins] said hey you really impressed me in there. What do you think about this. Or something like that," he said.

Knight is currently locked in a vicious battle with Seth Rollins and his allies. This past week on SmackDown, he was assaulted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and was severely injured. The Megastar is currently off WWE TV due to an injury, but can return soon. And upon his comeback, Paul Heyman can recruit him into Rollins' faction after settling his differences with Breakker and Reed backstage.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently made a bold comment stating that Triple H isn't too fond of LA Knight. This could be one of the reasons why the 42-year-old superstar doesn't get a big push. While speaking on the recent edition of "Writing With Russo," the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said that he was told The Game doesn't like LA Knight.

"I was told that Triple H does not like LA Knight. And you are seeing that, bro. LA Knight goes so far, then we pull him back. LA Knight goes so far, then we pull him back. And again, bro, that's the competition between the boys... It just boggles my mind because, bro, when you go back and you watch Vince McMahon, Vince never put himself front and centre." [9:30 onwards]

It remains to be seen how LA Knight is booked in the next few months in WWE. Will Seth Rollins' men bury him, or is there something else bigger for him? The fans will have to wait and watch.

