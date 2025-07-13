Paul Heyman to introduce WWE legend as new leader of his group after Seth Rollins’ injury? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins’ singles bout against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 ended abruptly as The Visionary suffered a knee injury after awkwardly landing following a springboard moonsault. The medical team rushed out to evaluate Rollins and helped Mr. Money in the Bank head backstage after his loss.

Later, reports confirmed that Seth Rollins’ injury was legitimate. The Visionary's injury has jeopardized his heel faction, potentially affecting the momentum they've been building recently.

In a shocking twist, Paul Heyman could manipulate his former best friend, CM Punk, to embrace his older heel persona and join forces with him and replace Rollins as the new leader of their heel group. The Best in the World turning heel could be a massive twist as he could kick off a program against Roman Reigns, setting up a singles contest between them at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Furthermore, upon Rollins' return, he could turn babyface and kick off a feud against a heel CM Punk and his entire heel faction for kicking him out during his time away due to injury.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Veteran WWE journalist thought Seth Rollins’ injury was a work

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran professional wrestling journalist Bill Apter admitted that he initially thought that Seth Rollins’ injury angle was a work. He was expecting Mr. Money in the Bank to kick out, and also thought The Visionary would cash in after the main-event between Gunther and Goldberg.

"That's what I thought. He [Seth Rollins] was gonna come out in the Gunther-Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth Rollins just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out, for a shoulder up." [From 19:20 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Heyman’s heel stable in Seth Rollins’ absence.

