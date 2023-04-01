Paul Heyman could be the key to bringing down The Bloodline this weekend at WWE WrestleMania

The Bloodline enters WWE WrestleMania 39 already on shaky ground. Paul Heyman could be the key to ultimately bringing the group down this weekend.

Paul Heyman is The Wiseman of The Bloodline and can be seen watching Roman Reigns out of the corner of his eye every week to make sure that his Tribal Chief is happy. However, Roman has his toughest challenge yet when he defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

The Head of the Table is usually the heavy favorite heading into any title defense, but many fans expect The American Nightmare to finally dethrone him this weekend. The Usos also have a tall task ahead of them tomorrow night when they defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

If The Usos were to lose their titles ahead of the main event of WrestleMania 39, Paul Heyman may realize that it is time to leave The Bloodline. The Wiseman previously served as an advocate for Brock Lesnar and may try to align himself with another superstar if he senses Reigns is in danger this Sunday.

Paul claims to have The Tribal Chief's best interest at heart, but deep down everyone knows that Heyman will be the first one off the sinking ship when the time comes.

WWE veteran Paul Heyman teases leaving Roman Reigns for another Bloodline member after WrestleMania

The Wiseman Paul Heyman may consider anointing another member of The Bloodline as The Tribal Chief if Roman loses.

Paul Heyman recently sat down with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and praised Roman Reigns' incredible work ethic. However, he teased the possibility of aligning with Solo Sikoa down the line. Sikoa made his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle and helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I like Solo. But that would have to be something different," said Paul Heyman. [45:38-45:46]

The Bloodline has the opportunity to continue its dominance at WrestleMania 39 or the weekend may mark the beginning of the end for the dominant faction. Only time will tell if Roman Reigns and The Usos can retain their titles at WWE's biggest event of the year.

