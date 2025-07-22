  • home icon
Paul Heyman to make Roman Reigns the leader of his group by making an interesting offer? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:58 GMT
The latest episode of RAW saw Paul Heyman acknowledge Roman Reigns during a promo segment that featured the veterans alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This happened after The Oracle suggested a reunion with Reigns in the absence of Seth Rollins. While the OTC was seemingly not interested in reuniting with Heyman again, he might have to reconsider after a huge offer.

Roman Reigns made his massive comeback to the Stamford-based promotion on last week's edition of RAW after going on hiatus for close to three months. Now that he has returned, he will look to become a champion again. Meanwhile, The Visionary got sidelined with a knee injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, opening up a leadership void for his faction, while also leaving behind the Money in the Bank briefcase.

That said, Paul Heyman might offer the MITB briefcase to the OTC on the condition that the latter heads his group as Rollins' replacement. With a plethora of possibilities open, the former Undisputed WWE Champion could accept the huge offer from The Oracle. Since he has plans to secure a title in the promotion again, having the briefcase could be a major step towards achieving his goal.

Furthermore, this could lead to the OTC turning heel again and possibly cashing in the contract on Cody Rhodes immediately after his potential victory against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. This could further revive the feud between the two in the future.

That said, this angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns to form a new faction with Jey Uso?

The latest episode of RAW saw Jey Uso come to the aid of Roman Reigns when the latter was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Last week, the OTC helped out Jey when The Yeet Master and CM Punk were attacked by the heels. That said, it seems a new faction will be formed on the red brand between the two.

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo and acknowledged The Usos and Sami Zayn for helping him have a long reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion before finally losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. That said, there is a possibility the OTC might revive The Bloodline, and joining forces with Jey Uso could be the first step to achieving this feat.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is hypothetical as of this writing. Fans will have to wait to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Edited by Arsh Das
