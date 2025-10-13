Paul Heyman may have already subtly betrayed Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins emerged victorious in the main event of Crown Jewel 2025. However, it seems like Paul Heyman may have subtly betrayed him on the show.The Visionary defeated Cody Rhodes and became the Men's Crown Jewel Champion. After the match, Rollins called himself the greatest of all time and celebrated his victory as Triple H awarded him the gold. Interestingly, Paul Heyman was nowhere to be found during the segment.No celebration from Paul Heyman or The Vision at Crown JewelFans noticed that neither The Vision nor Paul Heyman showed up after the title match to celebrate Rollins' victory. Usually, when a faction's leader secures a big win, their teammates come out to celebrate with them. However, this wasn't the case with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.stan @cocoon555LINK@WWE @WWERollins Wonder why Bron's and Heyman didn't come out to congratulate him Monday night is gonna be interestingOn the RAW before Crown Jewel, The Oracle surprisingly hinted at betraying The Visionary if he suffered a loss against the Undisputed WWE Champion. Heyman's absence from the celebration suggests that he might have subtly turned his back on Rollins.Heyman recently aligned with Brock LesnarIt's also crucial to note that Heyman recently aligned with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. He introduced The Beast Incarnate in his signature style on the show. Therefore, it won't be a surprise if The Oracle leaves Seth Rollins in the near future while continuing to work with Lesnar, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker.The Triple H-led creative team is known for planting the seeds for long-term storylines months in advance. Hence, what happened at Crown Jewel could have laid the foundation for a potential betrayal angle involving The Vision.Is Seth Rollins injured after WWE Crown Jewel 2025?After Crown Jewel 2025, there has been major concern about Seth Rollins' status. An image recently surfaced on the internet where The Visionary was seen in what seemed like an arm sling.As of now, there is no official update regarding The Visionary's condition. However, Rollins is advertised to make his presence felt on the red brand. For those unaware, WWE RAW tonight is set to take place at RAC Arena in Perth, WA. If Rollins is indeed hurt, he might address his future on tonight's program.Also, if the injury is serious in nature, Rollins could be forced to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship and go on hiatus. Heyman could reveal his true colors on tonight's show and order The Brons to attack The Visionary. The Oracle could disclose that he had planned the betrayal well in advance. This would allow the company to write RAW's top champion off TV.