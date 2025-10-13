  • home icon
Paul Heyman may have already subtly betrayed Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

By Love Verma
Published Oct 13, 2025 10:43 GMT
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

Seth Rollins emerged victorious in the main event of Crown Jewel 2025. However, it seems like Paul Heyman may have subtly betrayed him on the show.

The Visionary defeated Cody Rhodes and became the Men's Crown Jewel Champion. After the match, Rollins called himself the greatest of all time and celebrated his victory as Triple H awarded him the gold. Interestingly, Paul Heyman was nowhere to be found during the segment.

No celebration from Paul Heyman or The Vision at Crown Jewel

Fans noticed that neither The Vision nor Paul Heyman showed up after the title match to celebrate Rollins' victory. Usually, when a faction's leader secures a big win, their teammates come out to celebrate with them. However, this wasn't the case with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

On the RAW before Crown Jewel, The Oracle surprisingly hinted at betraying The Visionary if he suffered a loss against the Undisputed WWE Champion. Heyman's absence from the celebration suggests that he might have subtly turned his back on Rollins.

Heyman recently aligned with Brock Lesnar

It's also crucial to note that Heyman recently aligned with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. He introduced The Beast Incarnate in his signature style on the show. Therefore, it won't be a surprise if The Oracle leaves Seth Rollins in the near future while continuing to work with Lesnar, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker.

The Triple H-led creative team is known for planting the seeds for long-term storylines months in advance. Hence, what happened at Crown Jewel could have laid the foundation for a potential betrayal angle involving The Vision.

Is Seth Rollins injured after WWE Crown Jewel 2025?

After Crown Jewel 2025, there has been major concern about Seth Rollins' status. An image recently surfaced on the internet where The Visionary was seen in what seemed like an arm sling.

As of now, there is no official update regarding The Visionary's condition. However, Rollins is advertised to make his presence felt on the red brand. For those unaware, WWE RAW tonight is set to take place at RAC Arena in Perth, WA. If Rollins is indeed hurt, he might address his future on tonight's program.

Also, if the injury is serious in nature, Rollins could be forced to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship and go on hiatus. Heyman could reveal his true colors on tonight's show and order The Brons to attack The Visionary. The Oracle could disclose that he had planned the betrayal well in advance. This would allow the company to write RAW's top champion off TV.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

