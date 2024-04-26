Paul Heyman must approach decade-old ally for a solution to the Solo Sikoa problem on SmackDown

Paul Heyman is currently having issues with The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' departure following his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes. With The Tribal Chief out for a few months, Solo Sikoa has taken over, and along with Tama Tonga, they have wreaked havoc with their assault on Jimmy Uso and Kevin Owens.

With that in mind, Paul Heyman, the Wiseman of The Bloodline, is looking for ways to deal with the Solo Sikoa problem and could pursue a reunion with CM Punk.

CM Punk will return to WWE TV after a couple of weeks away and will be part of Friday Night SmackDown and the start of the Draft. It will be interesting to see what the Best In The World will have to say when he appears on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman can tease a reunion with CM Punk

It is likely that with Roman Reigns out, Heyman will pursue a reunion with CM Punk after a decade. The last time this happened, he was on Punk's side before the arrival of Brock Lesnar and the Hall of Famer's betrayal.

With that in mind, Heyman could plan to get on the same page with the Best In The World again, aiming to help him with the turbulent situation in the Bloodline.

CM Punk could be willing to help Paul Heyman

CM Punk is recovering from torn triceps and has his sights set on returning to the ring and a match with former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.

Still, he could be willing to help his former advocate and good friend find a solution with Solo Sikoa. This could be a likely scenario since Punk has repeatedly said he is a 'Paul Heyman' guy.

Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline could target CM Punk on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline are expected to wreak havoc again on SmackDown this week, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they shifted their attention to CM Punk.

The Best In The World could be part of SmackDown after the WWE Draft, so Sikoa could Sikoa and Tonga could target him like they did with Kevin Owens last week. If this happens, it would be easier for Heyman to convince Punk to help him with The Bloodline.

