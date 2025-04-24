Paul Heyman to recruit 6ft 5in WWE Superstar with a hatred for CM Punk and Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman made headlines on WWE RAW, as they ended the show by revealing the newest recruit of their alliance, Bron Breakker. However, the Wiseman may not be done adding new faces to his unnamed faction, and could potentially add a 6ft 5in superstar who has a hatred for both Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

It's safe to assume that in the coming weeks, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will go to war with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Looking to tip the scales in their favor, Paul Heyman could turn to Drew McIntyre, who has clashed with Punk and Reigns several times in the past, for help.

Now, The Scottish Warrior isn't exactly the biggest fan of Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman, but his hatred for the OTC and the Second City Saint far surpasses that. While it may not be a permanent alliance, he could certainly help this new faction simply so he can get his hands on two of his greatest rivals.

Perhaps it could happen at Backlash, assuming a tag team match is booked with Rollins and Breakker on one side, with Punk and Reigns on the other. However, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

Nathan Frazer could also potentially be joining Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins would certainly be out of the blue. However, one superstar whose potential decision to join Heyman and Rollins wouldn't be all that surprising is Nathan Frazer.

The NXT star is one-half of the incredible tag team known as Fraxiom. However, recently, he and his partner Axiom lost the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver and admitted they would have to see what the future holds for them. Moreover, Frazer recently tweeted out a picture of himself with Rollins, whom he trained under at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

As such, it wouldn't be far-fetched to imagine him betraying Axiom and joining the newest faction on RAW.

That being said, like the previous scenario, this is just conjecture. Much like Fraxiom, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds.

