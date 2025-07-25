Paul Heyman to replace Bron Breakker in his group with a former 6-time WWE World Champion? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed confronted Roman Reigns. Following the OTC1’s return last week, this was the first time the trio faced him in a verbal stand-off. While things went downhill and Seth Rollins’ heel stable was left in the dust, fans noticed something. A minor incident that may indicate who will be leaving the group first and who could potentially replace them.During the confrontation, Heyman asked Reigns to join them and lead the group. This was due to Rollins being out with an injury. However, moments later, Breakker took to the mic to tell The OTC1 to leave. This made no sense, but it adds to the underlying story. Heyman wants peace and would love to have the OTC1 lead the new team, but Breakker is against it.This could be the turning point for the former Intercontinental Champion in the group. WWE has portrayed him as someone who does not listen to orders like Reed does. This small interaction could be the final nail in the coffin. Fans also noticed how Reed was handed the Money in the Bank briefcase to hold and not Breakker.WWE could pivot the story to have Heyman replace Bron Breakker with Reigns. This means that the trio could consist of The OTC1, Reed, and Heyman. When Rollins returns, they could turn the tables and feud with him, as he could recruit Breakker. This would be the perfect ending to the story. However, Reigns did say that he would not join the crew, and they will have a match at SummerSlam. These are just speculations at this time. However, it is unlikely events would unfold this way as Breakker has been the most dominant part of the stable since its inception, especially in Rollins' absence.Bron Breakker should be a solo Paul Heyman guyFans have been constantly pushing for Breakker to be the next Brock Lesnar. Currently, the Badass of WWE is a part of Seth Rollins' faction. Although The Oracle is currently his manager as part of the group, fans would love to see him work solo with Heyman. While Bron Breakker has the mic skills, he needs to appear more intimidating, and having Heyman do the talking will help achieve that.Bron Breakker could be the silent destroyer. Fans have been impressed with Breakker’s work on the main roster.Not only has he established himself, but he has proven he can hang in the big leagues. He just needs another title push. This could be for the mid-card or the main titles. He is over with the fans, and they love his work in the ring. He could easily be the next big thing without a faction.